Delhi’s first all-women bus depot opens at Sarojini Nagar

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) inaugurated an all-women bus depot, which will be managed and operated by women, at Sarojini Nagar on Saturday. Officials said that 70 buses -- 40 air-conditioned (AC) and 30 non-AC -- will be operated through this depot and will cover 17 routes across Delhi. The depot will now be called “Sakhi depot” and has a total workforce of 223 women, comprising 89 drivers and 134 conductors. (HT Photo)

The female drivers, however, protested at the inauguration event, demanding permanent job opportunities and equal pay as their male colleagues. The workforce did not let the buses leave the depot till early evening.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that more such women-centric depots will soon be opened in the Capital. “The Sakhi depot is not just a symbol of women empowerment but a testament to breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields. Our women drivers and conductors are paving the way for a more inclusive and progressive society. We aim to establish many such depots across Delhi under the ‘Sakhi’ initiative, offering equal opportunities and inspiring women across the nation,” he said.

Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva called the AAP government deceptive. “Once again, the anti-contractual worker and anti-women stance of the AAP government has been exposed, as it has come to light that despite the Supreme Court’s orders, the transport department of DTC does not provide equal pay for equal work to its contractual drivers and conductors,” he said.

“We have a lot of pressure as we leave behind homes and children to earn a living. We want some security in our jobs that we will get if our jobs were permanent. We don’t want it for free,” said Kajal, a female conductor.

Manoj Sharma, general secretary of DTC employees’ union, supported the protest. “We will continue this protest for the rights of our female colleagues. They deserve similar salaries and permanent jobs,” Sharma said.

The Delhi BJP also promised that after forming the government in February 2025, they will form a committee to ensure that all male and female contractual employees of DTC receive salaries nearly equal to those of regular employees. Additionally, to enhance service security, 2,000 new buses will be introduced in DTC within two years.

“We will form the government in February 2025 and form a committee to ensure almost equal pay for DTC’s contractual workers by creating appropriate regulations,” Sachdeva said.

Transport department said that several hurdles were addressed to hire women in jobs traditionally held by men. “The original minimum height requirement of 159cm excluded many aspiring women drivers. In February 2022, the height requirement was reduced to 153cm. To further facilitate women drivers, buses were equipped with power steering, adjustable seats, and steering options, making them more accessible and easier to operate,” a senior transport department official said.

The Delhi government, in 2022, partnered with Ashok Leyland to launch mission Parivartan. This initiative provided free training for women drivers, with costs split between the Delhi government and Ashok Leyland.

The first batch of 11 women drivers graduated and joined the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in August the same year.

Officials said that Delhi’s first female bus driver, Vankadavath Saritha, who joined DTC on April 10, 2015, also began her journey at the Sarojini Nagar depot, where she continues to work now.