Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.
Delhi’s HPV vaccination drive covers just 21.2% despite extensions
New DelhiThe human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in Delhi has achieved only 21
New Delhi
The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in Delhi has achieved only 21.2% coverage despite two extensions, as of October 31, according to Delhi health department government data sourced by HT. Against a target of vaccinating around 160,000 girls aged 14-15 years, only 33,916 have been vaccinated, as per the data.
While the campaign was launched on February 28 for 90 days till May 31, it has since been extended until August 31 and then again until December 31, health department officials aware of the matter said.
An official, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have witnessed very low turnout from the start of the campaign in Delhi, which is quite shocking; especially considering that the HPV vaccine is expensive, costing between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, while the government is administering it for free.”
The official said, “The initial roll-out was far low due to anti-vaccine misinformation circulating online. To increase coverage, in April, in-person orientations were conducted for school heads, supervisors, and designated coordinators across all districts and zones in Delhi. Further, linkages of all schools to nearby health facilities were done by the respective district immunization officers (DIOs) and CDMOs. Series of meetings at state, district and facility level, in coordination with the Delhi education department, have been conducted till date.”
According to the Union health ministry data, the national campaign has achieved nearly 87% coverage of its identified annual target cohort of approximately 12 million girls aged 14 years.
The ministry in its press statement released on Saturday said, “India has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 1 crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in less than nine months of its launch.”
The HPV vaccination campaign is part of a nationwide roll-out, as part of which adolescents are given a single-dose regimen of Gardasil 4, a vaccine that protects against four HPV strains linked to cervical cancer and other related diseases. In Delhi, chief minister Rekha Gupta launched the programme at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
HT in March reported that the roll-out of the vaccination campaign in the Capital started with a poor response.
Officials said that as the target has not been achieved till now, the campaign duration has been increased. “The campaign was extended by 90 days, till August 31, and further until December 31, as per the directions of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW),” the official cited above said.
According to an MoHFW release dated September 11, “Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 per cent coverage, while Karnataka has achieved more than 85 per cent coverage. Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60 per cent coverage.”
India has joined over 160 countries in including the HPV vaccine in its national immunisation schedule. HPV vaccination, initially adopted predominantly by high-income countries, has progressively expanded into national immunisation programmes across countries at different income levels.
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