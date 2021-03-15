Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases
Delhi reported 368 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, according to a bulletin from the health department, making it the first time since March 10 that the city saw less than 400 fresh infections of the viral disease. 409, 431, 419 and 407 new cases were detected in Delhi from March 11-14, respectively, while there were 370 infections on March 10.
The Delhi health department’s bulletin showed that the national capital’s infection tally stood at 644,064 while three related deaths on the day took the death toll to 10,944. Also, the active caseload in the capital city continued to increase and currently stands at 2,321 cases, an increase of 59 cases from the 2,262 reported on Sunday. Delhi also reported 306 new recoveries from coronavirus, taking the overall recoveries to 630,799, according to the bulletin.
Also read | These countries have suspended AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine use
Before Delhi reported more than 400 cases per day from March 11-14, its previous spike of over 400 new cases came on January 3.
The daily bulletin further showed that on Monday, the Delhi government tested 62,272 samples for the coronavirus disease, comprising 44,526 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TruNat tests and 17,746 Rapid antigen tests. So far, 13,358,365 tests have been conducted in the city and the tests per million count stands at 703,071 tests, according to the data.
The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has identified Delhi, along with the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana, where a trend has been observed of a rise in new daily Covid-19 cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bill cites SC verdicts, but may upset power balance
- The bill and its wording have sparked anger from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which said the proposed law violates the rulings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding tussle: Delhi govt can’t change assistance pattern of 12 fully funded colleges, says DU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 368 new cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake call centre that cheated job seekers of money busted, seven women arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP welcomes Bill, Congress calls it murder of democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Delhi court disposes of anticipatory bail pleas of Jacob, Muluk, Kar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supply copy of chargesheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad opened at UP Gate after remaining shut for 48 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Over 39k Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s latest daily Covid-19 count falls below 400, city records 368 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House: Convict Ariz Khan gets death penalty, slapped with ₹11 lakh fine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCT Bill to have ‘dangerous’ consequences on India’s federal structure: Sisodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.6%, says Satyendra Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court tells police to give sedition charge sheet to Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox