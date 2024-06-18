Delhi’s minimum temperature recorded at 33.8°C, highest for June in six years

Delhi recorded its fifth consecutive warm night with the national Capital recording a minimum temperature of 33.8°C on Tuesday, six degrees above normal. This is the highest so far this season and Delhi’s highest for June in six years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. Delhi’s maximum was 45.2°C on Monday, with the minimum recorded at 33°C. (PTI photo)

Delhi last recorded a higher minimum on June 13, 2018, when it was 34°C, Met officials said.

The IMD classifies it as a warm night when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and the minimum temperature is 4.5°C or more above normal.

A heatwave occurs when the maximum is over 40°C, while also being 4.5°C or more above normal.

Delhi could record its 10th consecutive heatwave day today, if the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees above normal.

The capital is likely to record a maximum of 45°C today, with the IMD forecasting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in the city.

“There will mainly be clear skies, with heatwave to severe heatwave at many places. We will also see strong surface winds of 30-40 km/hr during the day,” said an IMD official, stating wind direction should primarily be westerly during the day, thus bringing dust and heat from Rajasthan.

The IMD has forecast marginal relief from Wednesday onwards, due to an approaching western disturbance, which may bring light rain to parts of the city on both Wednesday and Thursday.

“There are more chances of light rain on Thursday, but we could see some drizzle late on Wednesday too. We will also see gusty winds and the combined effect is likely to bring down maximum by 2-3 degrees at most places,” the IMD official said.