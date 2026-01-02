Delhi’s New Year kicks off with 190% spike in traffic offences

New Delhi Between 8pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday, as many as 100 traffic police teams, equipped with alcometers or breathalysers were deployed at strategic locations. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

New Year celebrations in the city came at a steep price — a marked 192% increase in traffic violations on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, with 8,461 violations recorded. Of these instances, drink driving increased by 215%, with 857 motorists being booked for the offence, according to traffic police data.

According to the traffic police, only 2,901 traffic violations were recorded last New Year’s Eve. The police did not share information about accidents, the number of injuries and fatalities.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said, “A comparative analysis of enforcement on New Year’s Eve indicates a significant increase in action against traffic violations in 2025 as compared to 2024. A total of 8,461 violators were booked as against 2,901 violations witnessed in 2024. Notably, cases of drunken driving increased from 272 to 857, wrong-side driving from 240 to 1,630, improper parking from 2,312 to 5,783 and triple riding from 77 to 191.”

Between 8pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday, as many as 100 traffic police teams, equipped with alcometers or breathalysers were deployed at strategic locations across Delhi to monitor drink driving, senior officials said. A blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding 30mg per 100ml of blood is considered a violation as per the rules.

A similar rise in enforcement was observed against motorists driving on the wrong carriageway, triple riding, and improper parking. While 1,630 people were penalised for wrong-side driving, tickets were issued to owners of 5,783 vehicles for improper parking. A total of 191 motorcyclists were fined for triple-riding, DCP Jaiswal said.

Tens of thousands of people came out onto the streets and thronged restaurants and nightclubs across the city with families and friends to celebrate the New Year. Anticipating the large crowd, the Delhi Traffic Police made special traffic arrangements across the city with special focus on Connaught Place and its surrounding areas, and other popular locations that generally clock high footfall and increased traffic flow.

“Special checking drives were conducted at strategic locations, vulnerable stretches and major junctions with a focused emphasis on curbing life-threatening traffic violations. The enforcement targeted offences such as drunken driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, riding without helmets, driving against the flow of traffic (wrong-side driving) and improper parking. Senior traffic police officers remained present on the ground to personally supervise and monitor the arrangements,” the DCP said.