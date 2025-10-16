Delhi’s Roshanara Club opens membership applications

New Delhi The restored Roshanara Club, which was opened in July 2025. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) opened applications for lifetime memberships to the 102-year-old heritage Roshanara Club on Wednesday, for both private and government employees, and will continue to receive applications until November 14, officials aware of the matter said.

Applications can be filled out exclusively on the DDA’s web portal — online.dda.org.in/golfcourse/RoshanaraClub.

“The initiative, launched under the supervision of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, marks the latest phase in the revival of the heritage club, which was officially taken over by DDA in September 2023 and reopened earlier this year after an elaborate restoration effort,” a DDA spokesperson said.

DDA will issue 750 lifetime memberships in the first phase, including 400 under the non-government category and 350 under the government category. The membership fee is set at ₹12.5 lakh plus GST for non-government applicants and ₹4 lakh plus GST for those in government service. Citizens aged 21 and above as of October 15, 2025, are eligible to apply, with a non-refundable registration fee of ₹2,500. If applications exceed the available seats, selection will be done through a computerised draw of lots , according to the authority.

Sprawling across 22 acres of lush greens in north Delhi, Roshanara Club is one of Delhi’s oldest recreational spaces and also a cradle of Indian cricket, being the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Once a colonial-era bastion of privilege, the club has been carefully restored to blend heritage charm with contemporary comfort. The renovated complex currently boasts of world-class amenities — from a restored main lounge, dining hall, library and billiards room to a gym, squash and badminton courts, yoga and sauna areas, and upgraded swimming facilities,” the official said.

Outdoors, members can enjoy sports at cricket grounds and practice pitches, multi-surface tennis courts, a mini football field, basketball zones, and a new jogging park.

The DDA official said the restoration aimed to “preserve the club’s architectural legacy while enhancing its sporting character.” Heritage elements, such as Mangalore-tiled roofs, wooden trusses, and antique chandeliers, have been meticulously refurbished to retain their historic charm.

By opening up membership to the public, the DDA aims to reimagine the Roshanara Club as a democratic space for sports, fitness, and heritage appreciation, while furthering the vision of Fit India, officials said.