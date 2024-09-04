Delhiwale: The Sunday Book Bazar icon

She is a living landmark of Delhi’s iconic Sunday Book Bazar. The venerable Asha is not only among the longest surviving booksellers in the market (30 years and counting!), but also its first woman bookseller (even today, the market has only three women booksellers). Last Sunday while attending to her stall, Asha agreed to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series. (HT)

Last Sunday, while attending to her stall, she agreed to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

The principal aspect of your personality.

Being an independent woman.

Your favourite qualities in a person.

The willingness to be cooperative to others, as much as circumstances permit.

Your idea of happiness.

Reaching a stage in life where one’s desires meets the needs of one’s family.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

It has already happened. My husband expired in 1998.

If not yourself, who would you be?

I actually had a government job. I was a stenographer in the ministry of education. My husband asked me to resign so that I could focus on raising our young children.

Where would you like to live?

In a locality where neighbours are well-mannered and educated.

Your heroes/heroines in real life.

My mother Kapila Saini. A primary school teacher, she taught me how to talk to people who are older than you, and how to talk to people younger than you, and that it is necessary is treat everyone with respect.

What characters in history do you most dislike?

There are unpleasant characters even in everyone’s extended family… So from where to start listing such characters in history? Best not to think of them.

How do you wish to die?

Chalte-chalte, needing no support or favour from anyone.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m thinking of when my two sons will settle down. The daughter is married, they aren’t yet.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

Sometimes, here in the Book Bazar, people tell me that being a lady, I should stay at home. I don’t like such talk but I tolerate them.

Your motto in life.

Avoid negative people.