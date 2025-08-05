Delivery agent killed by speeding car in Delhi, driver absconding

A 40-year-old delivery agent of a quick-commerce platform was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Nelson Mandela Marg on Monday morning while he was on his way to work. The driver of the offending vehicle, a Tata Nexon EV, is currently absconding, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said that the deceased was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Munirka. The accident took place around 6.30am, near a petrol pump on the road from Vasant Kunj to Vasant Vihar, said Goel. Police received a call about the accident and found an electric scooter bearing a temporary registration number in a damaged condition and a pool of blood beneath it, but no one at the scene.

The Nexon was also found abandoned nearby. Shortly after, the AIIMS Trauma Centre informed police about a man brought in dead on arrival. Upon checking his documents and uniform, the deceased was identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Munirka who worked with Zepto.

“He was wearing his Zepto uniform at the time of the incident and was on his way to the Zepto store in Masoodpur,” a police officer said. Rajkumar lived in Munirka with his wife, Pooja, who runs a salon from their home, the officer added.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding Nexon hit Rajkumar’s low-speed electric scooter from behind in a rash and negligent manner, resulting in severe injuries to his head, ear, and nose. “Notably, the deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident,” the officer said.

The driver fled the scene, leaving Rajkumar in a pool of blood. Commuters at the spot called police and arranged to take him to hospital. “Teams are scanning CCTV footage and verifying the car’s registration details to trace the driver,” the officer said.

Rajkumar had moved to Delhi four years ago, having earlier lived in Bengaluru and also worked in Saudi Arabia. “He came from a modest farming family in Manipur, studied up to class 10, and moved around for a better life,” said Bijay, 34, a relative. “His family in Manipur has been informed, and some members are on their way to Delhi. The person who did this should be punished strictly,” he added.

Ram Karan, 23, a fellow Zepto delivery agent and Rajkumar’s friend, said, “He was a very conscious driver. He rented the electric vehicle daily for work and never drove rashly. What happened is extremely unfortunate.”

Zepto did not comment on the matter.