 Demolition action at Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila: Minister slams DDA | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Demolition action at Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila: Minister slams DDA

Demolition action at Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila: Minister slams DDA

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 08, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Bhardwaj said the BJP-led central government should immediately withdraw the order to demolish the homes Hindu refugees

The scheduled demolition drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Manju ka Tila in north Delhi did not commence on Thursday even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a war of words over the matter.

Residents of the area protest the DDA demolition drive at Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Residents of the area protest the DDA demolition drive at Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

In a press conference on Thursday, urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged DDA was targeting hundreds of Hindu refugees from Pakistan. The Delhi BJP hit back and said the AAP was indulging in “dirty politics” over judicial orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Several Hindu outfits also protested against the demolition drive in the area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a statement, DDA said NGT has directed to clear encroachments on the Yamuna floodplains. “Regarding demolition at Majnu Ka Tila... the area comes under Yamuna floodplains. NGT in its order dated October 17, 2019, directed that floodplains cannot be allowed to be occupied because it may damage the ecology of the river. In an order dated January 29, 2024 NGT has imposed a fine of 25,000 on DDA for non-compliance... However, any eviction exercise at the location has been postponed,” the statement said.

Bhardwaj said the BJP-led central government should immediately withdraw the order to demolish the homes of these Hindu refugees. “There has been an uproar in the Delhi Assembly regarding the continuous demolition of people’s homes over the last 1.5 years... notices have been served by DDA to demolish slum settlements near the Gurudwara close to Majnu ka Tilla. Those poor people have packed up all their belongings in fear of the bulldozers... DDA should have opposed this order in NGT and gone to the Supreme Court,” Bhardwaj said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the party took up the matter with lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena. “As soon as the refugee leaders apprised BJP about the eviction notice, we took up the matter with LG and got the eviction stalled... Regrettably, AAP leaders never visited the refugees in the last nine years,” he added.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On