Dense fog in Delhi as air quality stays in ‘poor’ category

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2025 09:51 AM IST

Delhi was enveloped under a blanket of dense fog in the early hours of Monday, even as the air quality continued to remain in the ‘poor’ range. Delhi’s average air quality index (AQI) stood at 274 at 9am on Monday, which was a marginal improvement from Sunday’s 4pm reading of 278 (poor).

Delhi’s minimum stood at 9.4°C, which was two degrees above normal. (ANI photo)
Delhi’s minimum stood at 9.4°C, which was two degrees above normal. (ANI photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the lowest visibility in the city was 50 metres at Palam, while around 150 metres at Safdarjung.

“It remained 50 metres at Palam from 4:30am till 8am. At Safdarjung, it was 150 metres between 5:30am and 6:30am,” said an IMD official.

The IMD has a yellow alert in place for both Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasting dense to very dense fog to persist in the region.

The IMD classifies visibility between 50 and 200 metres as ‘dense’ fog and below 50 is ‘very dense’.

While no flights were diverted or cancelled at Delhi airport, some were delayed.

Northern Railways, meanwhile, said at least 12 trains were running late by over 30 minutes due to the weather.

Delhi’s minimum stood at 9.4°C, which was two degrees above normal. It was 9°C a day earlier. The minimum is expected to dip to around 7°C by Wednesday.

