Develop an app where citizens can report illegal parking: LG

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday reviewed the traffic situation in the city and asked top officials of the city’s traffic police, transport department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to jointly develop a mobile application under which citizens can flag instances of illegal parking and fines can be issued. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena (HT Photo)

The new app should allow people to upload pictures of illegally parked vehicles from their cellphones, so that action could be taken in real-time, according to official from the LG office. As a pilot project, gardeners in NDMC areas will be the first who will be authorised to take pictures of any illegally parked vehicles and upload it on the app for penal action, the officials said.

They officials cited above added that NDMC will explore ways of incentivising the gardeners for this work.

The decision was taken after LG on Friday chaired the third recently started fortnightly coordination meeting on traffic that he has recently started.

“It has been found that the designated multi-level parking spaces were not being utilised to their full capacity, leading to a spillover on streets and roads. To address this, the traffic police has been directed to undertake a drive focusing on ensuring that vehicles are parked in designated multi-level parking spaces. For this, the multi-level parking at Kamla Nagar and Yusuf Sarai Market will be taken up immediately on a pilot basis,” said the official from the LG office.

Officials added that parking in designated multi-level spaces will be incentivised by way of discounts, for which the civic authorities will come up with a plan. As of now, perpendicular parking is done at parking sites that will be changed, the LG ordered.

“As per suggestions, angular parking will be ensured at parking sites on streets to minimise bottlenecks and also vehicles are parked and taken out of parking, instead of the prevalent perpendicular parking,” officials said.

The LG has also instructed that electric vehicles will be provided with a substantial discount on parking charges. This, apart from encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles as a preferred choice, will also go a long way in addressing the pollution caused by vehicular emission, officials added.

Apart from this, the LG also instructed the traffic police to enforce the use of designated bus lanes on the left of roads by all heavy vehicles. Police were also asked to coordinate with the transport department to speedily undertake the scrapping of condemned and old police vehicles lying in various yards in the city.