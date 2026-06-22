Differently abled man stabbed to death by neighbours in NW Delhi

New Delhi: A 50-year-old differently abled man was killed by his neighbours in northwest Delhi’s Indira Colony on Saturday, police said on Sunday, adding that a minor has been apprehended and four people arrested in connection with the murder. The victim’s family alleged the accused persons were involved in ‘drug peddling’ (Photo for representation)

The deceased was identified as Bijender. According to the police, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a PCR call was received about a stabbing incident at Indira Colony, a JJ colony.

“A team reached the spot and found Bijender critically injured. He was rushed to BJRM Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Akanksha Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Northwest).

“A crime and forensics team inspected the spot. The accused had managed to escape,” the DCP added.

During the initial probe, police said they found that Bijender had a “history of aggressive behaviour”. “He had allegedly threatened and thrashed residents of the colony on multiple occasions,” the DCP said.

According to the accused’s family, on Saturday, Bijender allegedly attacked a female member of their family. The DCP said police found that Bijender had only pushed the woman, but the accused came armed with knives and stabbed him multiple times, resulting in his death.

Meanwhile, Bijender’s family alleged that the accused were involved in “drug peddling” and had been targeting them for years as they objected to it.

Bijender’s mother, Shakuntala Devi, said, “Our neighbours (accused) have been harassing us for years. They had brutally attacked my youngest son. Three months ago, they stabbed my elder son. And now, they have killed my eldest son. My son was innocent, and he didn’t attack any woman.”

Bijender’s sister-in-law, Preeti, said, “We are all scared. They have barged into our house on multiple occasions. They are against us, as we had once objected to them selling drugs in the area. Now, they are after our lives. They have even filed fake complaints against us. We have lost Bijender. We just want justice for our family”.

When reached out, police said cross FIRs were lodged in the previous cases, as both families accused each other of assault. “We are verifying the allegations,” the officer added.