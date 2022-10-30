Home / Cities / Delhi News / Dilli ki Yogshala scheme likely to continue

Dilli ki Yogshala scheme likely to continue

Published on Oct 30, 2022 11:56 PM IST

The board of directors of the Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University -- which runs the programme -- decided to continue the government scheme after a meeting on October 29, the officials sai

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had met Delhi LG VK Saxena on Friday to request him to allow the Dilli Ki Yogshala scheme to continue. (ANI photo)
ByAlok K N Mishra

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme is likely to continue beyond November 1, the day it was scheduled to discontinue, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The board of directors of the Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University -- which runs the programme -- decided to continue the government scheme after a meeting on October 29, the officials said, and added that decision has been sent to the General Council of the university for ratification. The council is headed by Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

Earlier last week, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP was trying to halt the programme by putting pressuring government officials, which triggered a war of words with the BJP. At the core of Sisosida’s allegations was a notice issued to concerned officials that the programme will discontinue from November 1. BJP categorically dismissed the charges as baseless and Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP government had not obtained approval of the competent authority before the launching the programme.

Later, Sisodia met Saxena on Friday to request him to approve the files related to Dilli Ki Yogshala project.

In a statement on Friday, the Delhi government said that under ‘Dilli Ki Yogashala’ programme more than 17,000 people are benefiting from free yoga classes at 600 locations across Delhi. It has helped about 11,000 people battling post-Covid symptoms to recover from various health problems.

    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

