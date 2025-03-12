Menu Explore
Doctor held for wife’s abetment of suicide

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 05:54 AM IST

The two got married two-and-a-half years back and had been living separately for a year. The man lives with his family in Shakurpur.

A doctor, in his 30s, has been arrested for abetment of suicide and cruelty after his wife allegedly died by suicide at her house in northwest Delhi’s Rohini Sector 8 on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the 29-year-old woman was a dentist and was practicing in a city hospitalfor some years and her husband is a pediatrician in a private hospital in the city. The two got married two-and-a-half years back and had been living separately for a year. The man lives with his family in Shakurpur.

Police said investigation revealed that the husband had visited the woman a day before the incident. “We don’t know the exact sequence of events but it looks like they had a fight. Her phone was allegedly smashed. After the man left, the woman died by suicide. We also have a complaint from the woman’s father who has alleged that the husband had been calling and abusing her for the past one year. The couple had previously filed complaints against each other but later withdrew them. Based on the evidence and the father’s complaint, we arrested the husband,” a senior police officer said.

Police said neighbours of the woman informed them on Sunday after she was not responding to calls and was not opening the door. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Rohini) Amit Goel said, “We received a call at around 3.15pm. When we went to her house and opened it, she was found dead. There was no suicide note at the spot. Further, we found that her mobile phone was lying damaged on the floor.”

Police said they are trying to retrieve some information from the broken phone.

