Domestic help among 2 held for fake ED raid at South Delhi house

Two women, including the domestic help of an 86-year-old retired architect, have been arrested for allegedly staging a fake raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his south Delhi residence and fleeing with cash and valuables, the police said on Thursday. Representational image.

A case was registered at the New Friends Colony police station after the victim, RC Sabharwal, a resident of the same area, complained that around 10am on February 11, three people dressed in ‘police uniforms’ forcibly entered his house claiming to be authorised ED officials conducting a search.

Police said the accused refused to show any warrant or identity proof, intimidated the family, snatched their mobile phones and switched them off to prevent them from calling for help.

During the fake raid, the accused allegedly placed a bag on the dining table containing ₹10-12 lakh kept by the family in a cupboard, described it as illegitimate business income, clicked photographs and threatened arrest. They fled with ₹3-4 lakh in cash after Sabharwal’s wife managed to alert their grandson, who is a lawyer.

A case was registered on Tuesday, following which investigators analysed footage from more than 350 CCTV cameras and traced the suspects’ movement to Vaishali.

The complainant’s domestic help, Rekha Devi, and her sister-in-law Pooja were arrested on Wednesday.

Police later recovered an alleged ITBP deputy commandant’s uniform, an identity card, a wireless set box, a pistol with an expired licence, jewellery and seven watches allegedly stolen from the house.

Efforts are underway to arrest three other accused involved in the incident, the police added.