DU diaries: Students relax, chill, bond with parents to de-stress during OBE

Never heard of DU freshers having semester end exams in March? Credit that to another batch of Covid-19 problems! With the stress of attempting Open Book Examinations (OBE) students have fused their time table with breaks to de-stress and relax! “After all, being wholesome is as lit as acing your stat exam is,” quips Sarthak Mishra, a student of Ramjas College. If you’re wondering what a Gen Z’s off time looks like, during the #OBEseason, here’s a low down on the ways that are being adopted to chill and unwind!

Motivational song wali play list

“There hasn’t been a single success story that I’ve heard where a student hasn’t used motivational songs as a propeller to finally grab his notes and start studying for the exams. Whether it’s Divine ke raps, or the song Aashayien (Iqbaal, 2005), motivational music is really what all students relax to, between study breaks! We share our exam playlists with each other, too. Another thing that all students do to unwind is watch cringe reels and tiktoks. We just like to zone out and keep scrolling our social media feed until the next alarm for sitting and studying goes off,” says Mishra.

Quick gossip sessions with mom

“What’s the new gup on campus? Ask my mom!” says Yukti Aggarwal, a student of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. “I love to spend time with my mom during breaks from studying for my exams. From a time when we used to hide secrets from our parents to a time where we share each and everything with them, I feel that youngsters have come a full circle. Just chit chatting with mom in between study session makes me feel energised and happy. Mom makes sure that I’m well fed during exams because only then will I be quicker to learn my syllabus – chalk that one up to #momlogic!

Power naps FTW (For The Win)

“Sona kitna sona hai is the principle that governs my student life. I think there is no better way to de-stress than taking a power nap. Exams ke stress se pareshan? So jaao. Syllabus ka pahad? Better sleep. Break up problems? Doze off. OBE ki tension? So jaao. Wifi stopped working? Sleep! Sleeping to regain your MoJo seems to be the most popular way to deal with online campus problems, and is also the greatest de-stressor during exam times,” says Tejas Malhotra, a student of Sri Aurobindo College.

Meditate and Nama-slay the day!

“I have been trying to meditate and focus on my breath whenever I get time to take a break,” says Mansha Khanna, a student of Hansraj College, adding, “I love the guided meditation video sessions that are available on YouTube. I’m a new bee at meditation, and I think while I might not have the time to go on a full on search for the monks in the Himalayas to learn from them — like the guy in monk who sold his Ferrari — YouTube is guru enough to teach me how to nama-slay my day and hopefully, my exams too!”

Bhai, farre wala group ready hai?

“De-stress matlab? Sab chill hai yaar! Humara group taiyyar hai. We’ve formed groups for different subjects that have students from different colleges taki answers same na lage; when a bro helps out another bro while sharing the answers. Aur baki toh gediya lagayi ja rahi hai to chill. The only hope is kahin offline exams na ho jaye because then fail hone ka darr thoda real ho jayega,” says a student on condition of anonymity; for all legit reasons.

