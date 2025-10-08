Edit Profile
    DUSIB invites bids for temporary shelters for homeless

    Delhi government tenders waterproof, fire-retardant pagoda tents for homeless, planning 250 shelters this winter at an estimated cost of 3.41 crore.

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The Delhi government has floated a tender for the waterproofing of temporary shelters for the homeless ahead of winter, and setting up fire-retardant pagoda tents.

    According to a tender floated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the government plans to install 250 European and German-style pagoda tents as temporary shelter homes at several locations in Delhi for the coming winter.

    The tender document states that the work, estimated to cost around 3.41 crore, involves providing waterproof and fire-retardant pagoda tents or hangars typically used for camping sites, exhibitions, shelters, functions, and fairs.

    The document stated that the contractor will provide a wooden platform base, beds, mattresses, first aid, fire-fighting arrangements, water storage provisions for fire-fighting, 4 nos., portable rechargeable LED lanterns, and all necessary logistics required for the Pagoda.

    The earnest money deposit for bidders has been set at 7 lakh, with a work period of 120 days, the DUSIB said.

