The Delhi government has floated a tender for the waterproofing of temporary shelters for the homeless ahead of winter, and setting up fire-retardant pagoda tents. DUSIB invites bids for temporary shelters for homeless

According to a tender floated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the government plans to install 250 European and German-style pagoda tents as temporary shelter homes at several locations in Delhi for the coming winter.

The tender document states that the work, estimated to cost around ₹3.41 crore, involves providing waterproof and fire-retardant pagoda tents or hangars typically used for camping sites, exhibitions, shelters, functions, and fairs.

The document stated that the contractor will provide a wooden platform base, beds, mattresses, first aid, fire-fighting arrangements, water storage provisions for fire-fighting, 4 nos., portable rechargeable LED lanterns, and all necessary logistics required for the Pagoda.

The earnest money deposit for bidders has been set at ₹7 lakh, with a work period of 120 days, the DUSIB said.