At hearing on Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Delhi judge nudges ED over forensic report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that they will be filing a supplementary prosecution complaint (charge sheet) in the ₹200-crore money laundering case filed against alleged con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Delhi Patiala House Court has listed the matter for further hearing on April 18. (File PTI image)

Additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik also asked ED to place on record the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on the next date of hearing as it has been “abnormally delayed”.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been made co-accused in the case by ED, was also present before the court.

The court had earlier granted Fernandes permission to travel to Dubai to attend the PepsiCo India Conference from January 27 to January 30.

Taking note of ED’s submissions that they will be filing a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) and also be placing on record the FSL report, Delhi Patiala House Court has listed the matter for further hearing on April 18.

ED has been conducting investigations in the money laundering case in which Sukesh is the prime accused.

He is also accused in several other cases being investigated by ED, Delhi Police and Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police’s EOW against Sukesh for cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare Shivinder Singh.

Names of various Bollywood actors and jail officials have surfaced during the investigation being carried out in the case.

ED had earlier arrested three Tihar Jail officials regarding their connection in the money laundering case.

ED is also conducting investigations against Sukesh on a complaint filed by Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh, former promoter of Religare Healthcare, on allegations of extortion of ₹3.5 crore.