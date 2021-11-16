EDMC suspends two officers for dereliction of pollution control duty

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) authorities on Monday suspended two sanitary inspectors for allegedly not taking appropriate action to stop the open burning of garbage and not maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in their wards.

EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand said that during a random inspection in Shahdara (north zone) on Monday as part of the ongoing drive to combat air pollution and maintaining cleanliness in the area, it was found that the sanitary inspectors of ward numbers 43-E and 47-E were not performing their duties properly. “Since they were found not taking appropriate action to stop the open burning of garbage in their wards, they have been suspended for negligence in their duties. Since the EDMC is making every effort to control the increasing level of air pollution in its area, such negligence by the officials will not be tolerated. We have served show-cause notices to both the officials,” he said.

Anand, who also convened a meeting with the higher officials about the pollution-controlling measures in the EDMC area, said that different teams have been constituted to keep a round-the-clock tab on pollution. “All the employees and officers have been asked to do their duties honestly as the civic agency has already started taking strict action against the various activities causing pollution. EDMC has already issued seven challans for illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste at unauthorised locations, 14 challans for dust violations at construction sites and 108 challans for illegal dumping of garbage in this week so far,” he said.

The EDMC commissioner also said that to curb air pollution, the east corporation has deployed 10 mechanical road sweepers, 40 water sprinklers and 12 jetting machines for water sprinkling in its area.