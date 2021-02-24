IND USA
Eight of 10 most polluted cities this winter were in Delhi-NCR and UP, finds CSE study

Eight of 10 most polluted cities in the country this winter were located in the Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh region, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) shows
By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST

Eight of 10 most polluted cities in the country this winter were located in the Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh region, an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) shows.

The CSE’s study, the results of which were released after an extensive analysis of real-time data from cities in different regions, to throw light on the difference between 2020-21 winter and the previous winter, has identified the Delhi-NCR as the most polluted cluster.

While Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Greater Noida topped the list of most polluted cities in this region, Noida and Delhi were not far behind. Kanpur and Lucknow occupied sixth and ninth positions on the chart, according to the CSE analysis.

“Winter is a special challenge when inversion, and the cool and calm weather trap and spike daily pollution. While the northern Indo-Gangetic Plains is the most affected, other regions also experience a rise, but with lesser intensity. But this year, even though the average level of PM2.5 (particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) during summer and monsoon months was considerably lower than the previous year, due to the summer lockdown, the winter PM2.5 concentration rose in many cities across regions as compared to 2019,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, CSE’s executive director and the in-charge of research and advocacy.

She further said, “This bouncing back of pollution, post-lockdown, unmasks the high impact of local and regional pollution. This demands quicker regional reforms to curb pollution from vehicles, industry, power plants and waste burning to curb the winter pollution.”

This analysis by CSE took into account data from 99 cities across the country, where data availability for two consecutive winters meets the minimum criteria for 75% of days between October 1 and January 31.

The analysis also showed that in Delhi, the levels of PM 2.5 showed a “stable trend”. Delhi, along with 14 other cities, showed a less than 8% change in pollution levels this winter season as compared to the previous winter.

“This analysis has helped to understand the regional differences in winter pollution. Even though there is considerable regional variation, peak pollution episodes increased and synchronized within the regions during winter. At the same time, uneven rise across monitoring locations and contiguous cities pointed to the impact of local pollution,” says Avikal Somvanshi, programme manager at CSE’s urban lab team, sustainable cities programme.

delhi news

Man shoots himself dead at Defence Colony home

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
An 81-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed pistol at his home in south Delhi’s Defence Colony on Wednesday morning, the police said
delhi news

Govt notifies modalities of doorstep delivery of ration, cardholders may opt in or out every fiscal

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi government has notified the policy document that prescribes the modalities of the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, meant for the 1
delhi news

HC asks Delhi govt to look into custodial death of Tihar inmate

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Wednesday was shocked and anguished by the death of an under-trial prisoner, who was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife in November 2020 at Tihar jail, and directed the authorities to update it about the status of the investigation into the custodial death
delhi news

DU likely to adopt combination of entrance test score and class 12 marks for admissions from this year

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
With the Central government likely to hold a common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses at all the central universities, starting this upcoming session, officials at Delhi University (DU) said they are ready to adopt it immediately in combination with the class 12 score of aspirants
delhi news

Civic bodies stop taking event bookings for parks after NGT prohibits it citing environment loss

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 PM IST
All three municipal corporations of Delhi have stopped taking event bookings for parks, including the Ramlila Ground, in the wake of a recent order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) citing environment loss to parks due to the holding of mass public functions such as cultural and religious events, weddings and political rallies
delhi news

Delhi govt schools to assess students up to class 8 on the basis of worksheets this year

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday directed all its schools to assess students enrolled from nursery to class 8 on the basis of assignments and worksheets sent to them in both online and offline modes during the Covid-19 pandemic
delhi news

Okay with reopening Nizamuddin Markaz for religious purposes, Delhi govt tells HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Delhi high court that it is agreeable to reopening the Nizamuddin Markaz premises for religious purposes, after a plea was filed by the Delhi Waqf Board to open the building, which was kept “out of bounds” since March 31, 2020, after several people who attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation there contracted the Covid-19
delhi news

Transport dept readies command centre to track govt buses in real-time

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Delhi transport department has built a command-and-control centre in Kashmere Gate to track and monitor all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses in real-time
File photo of Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
File photo of Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
delhi news

MCD bypolls: Kejriwal says BJP-ruled civic bodies in mess, AAP only alternative

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The bypolls for the five wards of the city's three municipal corporations are to be held on February 28 and results will be declared on March 3.
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Rented cycle cheapest transport in Delhi but lack of infra a hurdle: WRI

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The Delhi government and the city’s municipalities are working on plans to ensure that cycling tracks are marked along major arterial roads
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi to make negative RT-PCR test must for passengers from 5 states

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:45 AM IST
The decision was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority this week in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh
A BMC health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A BMC health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a woman for the Covid-19 test at Dharavi, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
delhi news

Visiting Delhi? Travellers from these 5 states need to carry -ve Covid-19 report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The central government has asked theses states to step up the Covid-19 vaccination drive and said it has sent teams to places where the cases of the disease are on the rise.
India has recorded a steady rise in active cases of the coronavirus disease over the past few days with a surge in daily infections in five states, sparking fears of a second wave.(PTI)
India has recorded a steady rise in active cases of the coronavirus disease over the past few days with a surge in daily infections in five states, sparking fears of a second wave.(PTI)
india news

Travellers from 5 states need negative Covid report to enter Delhi till March 15

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Along with Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have also seen a surge in daily cases, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: Policy for doorstep delivery of ration notified

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:16 AM IST
A government official said that people will have to specifically give consent for inclusion in the scheme. The registration process will be rolled out in a week
