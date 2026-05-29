Electrical experts begin probe into AC blast, fire that killed retd IAS officer

An electrical inspection team on Friday has started its probe to ascertain the cause of the blast in the air-conditioner that led to a fire and killed retired bureaucrat Dhanendra Kumar in his Hauz Khas Enclave house, people aware of the matter said. Mittal said a first information report (FIR) has been filed. (PEXEL/Representative Image)

A senior police officer said investigators would also ask officials of the company that manufactured the air-conditioner to join the probe.

Kumar, who was the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) between 2009 and 2011, died at the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday morning, hours after he was rushed to hospital around midnight.

According to preliminary investigation, Kumar was in the washroom when the fire broke out and spread rapidly. By the time his family were able to reach him, Kumar had collapsed.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said a first information report (FIR) has been filed.

“We have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) at the Hauz Khas police station in the matter. Nobody has been named in the FIR. Our investigation will focus on the exact cause of the AC blast and the fire,” DCP Mittal added.

The DCP said officials of the city government’s Electrical Inspectorate visited the house on Friday to carry out a thorough inspection of the AC and ascertain the fault in the device that led to the blast, which triggered the fire.

Another officer said the police team would also ask officials concerned with the A-C firm to join the probe.” They will be asked to carry out a thorough inspection of the AC to determine the exact fault that led to the blast,” he said, adding that the family would also be asked about the maintenance of the appliance.

“We will also be questioning the AC mechanic or engineer who last serviced the appliance,” a police officer associated with the probe.

Police said the incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday at the family’s residence in Hauz Khas Enclave. At about 11.18 pm, the Hauz Khas police station received information about the house fire, after which police personnel and two fire tenders reached the scene. The blaze was brought under control with the help of residents and police personnel, the DCP said.

Kumar’s daughter, Ruchira Kumar, who works with the World Bank in the United States, is expected to reach Delhi on Friday.

Kumar, a retired Haryana cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1968 batch, had served as the principal secretary of Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal between 1991 and 1996. He came to the central government on deputation in 1998 and went on to head the departments of culture, road transport and highways, and defence production. He subsequently served as executive director at the World Bank from 2005 to 2009, representing India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan and on his return, was appointed as the first chairman of CCI in its formative years.