E-pass for night curfew valid for weekend curfew too: Delhi government

Those who have a valid night curfew e-pass are not required to take a separate pass for the weekend curfew, the Delhi government said on Friday.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had announced a curfew this weekend and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the infection.

The Delhi government had on April 6 announced a seven-hour night curfew. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the city.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30.

"The e-pass possessed by a person for movement connected to essential goods and services during night curfew shall also be valid for weekend curfew period, " read a letter issued by the DDMA on Friday.

A notice on the Delhi government website also said, "If you already hold a night-curfew ePass, you DO NOT have to re-apply for the weekend curfew. Your pass shall automatically be considered valid during the weekend (in the day-time)."

The e-pass is being issued for those who are engaged in providing essential services, but do not have a government ID.

This includes individuals related to commercial and private establishments -- like shops dealing with food, groceries, pharmaceuticals, or people working in banks, insurance offices, private security agencies and petrol pumps, among others -- and those going for Covid vaccination during the weekend curfew.

Delhi recorded 16,699 Covid-19 cases and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to the health department.