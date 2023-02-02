EWS admissions in Delhi schools from February 10

The online registration process for the academic session 2023-24 for admission to entry-level classes under reserved categories in the city’s private schools will begin from February 10, the Delhi government said on Thursday.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, at least 22% of seats to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten, and class 1— have to be reserved for children from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG), with a further 3% reserved for children with disabilities.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE) notification on Thursday, the online module for submitting forms for admission to reserved categories will be available on its official website (edudel.nic.in) from February 10, and the last date of submission will be February 25. The first computerised draw of lots will take place on March 3.

The admission process for children in the general category had started last year.

All private schools affiliated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take part in the computerised admission system. The DoE has fixed an upper age limit of 5, 6, and 7 years as of March 31, 2023, for admission to nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively. The minimum age for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years as of March 31, 2023, respectively.

However, the upper age limit for children with disabilities is 9 years for admission to all three classes.

Families having an annual income of less than ₹1 lakh can apply for admission under the EWS category. “Any person residing in Delhi, having the residence proof of Delhi and requisite Income Certificate (less than one lakh rupees annually) issued by the Revenue Department of GNCT of Delhi, BPL/AAY( ration card/ food security cardholder) are eligible for applying in these private unaided recognized schools for admission of their ward under EWS category,” the notification read.

Starting this year, aspirants under reserved categories will have to mandatorily provide their Aadhaar card details for admission, and they have been asked to file only one application.

“It is mandatory to submit Aadhaar number of the child in the online application to avoid duplication of application from session 2023-24 onwards,” the notification said. “Multiple applications filed by any individual applicant shall lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of lots.”

In July 2022, the DoE had highlighted that some aspirants had filed multiple applications by fudging personal details in order to increase the probability of their selection in the draw of lots.

Ekramul Haque, founder of Mission Taaleem, an organisation working with EWS children in Delhi, said parents seeking admission under the category had been waiting for the admission process to begin, but the requirement for Aadhaar could be an impediment. “There are many children who don’t have Aadhaar cards. However, the bigger challenge is that even those who have Aadhaar cards are not offered admission by schools despite qualifying in the draw of lots,” said Haque.

