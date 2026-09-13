Family dispute triggers stone pelting in NE Delhi

A case of mischief was registered at Nand Nagri police station after members of a family allegedly threw stones at two houses of their relatives on Friday over a family dispute in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, windshield of a car and three scooters were damaged while no injuries were reported due to the stone pelting. As police were informed at around 9.45pm and they reached the spot, the 45-year-old woman, Rita, who called the police, told them that family members of her relative Mita, including her son and grandsons, arrived and pelted stones outside her residence, damaging the windscreen of a parked Hyundai i20 car.

“Enquiry revealed that stones were also thrown at the house of the complainant’s relative living in the same neighbourhood. Three scooters were damaged in the incident. However, no person sustained any injury during the incident,” an officer said.

Police said forensic teams inspected the spot and collected CCTV footage, which is being examined to ascertain the identity of the persons allegedly involved in the stone pelting. A case of mischief with preparation for causing to any person death, or hurt, or wrongful restraint, or fear of death, or of hurt, or of wrongful restraint, and common intention was registered under sections 234 (2,6) and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Nand Nagri police station, police said.