Farewell parade planned for Delhi Police chief

A farewell ceremonial parade has been organised on July 31 to mark the three-year-long tenure of Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora, said senior officers on Tuesday. Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora (PTI)

However, officers said it was still unclear whether his tenure will be extended or whether another officer will be inducted as the new commissioner of Delhi Police.

Arora, a 1988-batch IPS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, has served key positions in Tamil Nadu, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

According to an order dated Monday, DCP Traffic, Security and Northwest have been informed about the farewell parade.

“A Farewell Ceremonial Parade in Honour of Shri Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, as scheduled to be held on 31.07.2025 at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp, Delhi...” reads the letter.

District police have been asked to ensure all arrangements are made by 7 am on July 31. These include traffic, parking, deployment of PCR vans, car calling, communications system, and law and order.

Last month, the Delhi government’s home department issued a formal notification announcing Arora’s due retirement date of July 31, 2025, when he attains the age of superannuation.

The order, issued with the approval of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, has been sent to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), police headquarters, directorate of vigilance, and others. However, officials said the notification is a routine administrative step typically issued two months ahead of the scheduled retirement of IAS and IPS officers.

Police officers who did not want to be named said there’s still scope for extension as the government is yet to release name of new Delhi Police chief.