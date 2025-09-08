Faridabad tragedy: How AC blast in the middle of the night devastated a family

A sudden blast in the early hours of Monday, when all members in the house were apparently asleep, has left a family in Faridabad devastated. The charred balcony after a fire broke out in an air-conditioning unit at a house in Faridabad on Monday, September 8, 2025.(PTI)

So swift was the spread of the fire and smoke, that three of the family, and their pet dog, died. Only a son managed to save himself by jumping off the balcony of the house. Police said the survivor, Aryan Kapoor, 24, suffered fractures in his legs and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the AC, the compressor of which exploded.

The family lived on the second floor of their rented four-storey building in Green Field Colony.

It was around 3.30 am when they woke up to the blast and fire.

All of them, including the dog, tried to escape to the rooftop, but the foor to the terrace was locked. As smoke filled the area, they suffocated.

Police teams and a fire brigade later reached the spot, and the blaze was controlled.

The family was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Sachin Kapoor, 49, his wife Rinku Kapoor, 48, and their daughter Sujjain, 13, dead, PTI reported.

A resident of the area, identified only as Shalini, told ANI: "We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread in the whole building."

Further details into the incident were awaited by Monday evening, as the investigation was underway.

In a similar incident three months ago in neighbouring Noida, fire broke out on the second floor of a three-storey house in Sector 36 following a blast in a split air conditioner (AC). That too happened in the middle of the night but did not cause any injury to anyone.

Three fire tenders from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot and they managed to extinguish the fire after an hour of efforts. “When we reached the spot, the house owner, Manish Arora, along with his family, had already vacated the house safely, and no injuries were reported,” an officer then told HT.