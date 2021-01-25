IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ rally allowed after Republic Day event ends
While the police pegged the number of tractors at around 30,000, farm leaders said there would be about 250,000 tractors entering Delhi from the three border points.(ANI Photo)
While the police pegged the number of tractors at around 30,000, farm leaders said there would be about 250,000 tractors entering Delhi from the three border points.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ rally allowed after Republic Day event ends

The Delhi Police permitted the tractor rally after the Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon on Tuesday. The three routes are around 194km in length, of which over 100km will fall inside the national capital, said Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (intelligence).
READ FULL STORY
By shiv sunny, Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:30 AM IST

The Delhi Police on Sunday gave in-principle approval to farmers to carry out their tractor rallies in the national capital from three border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – on Republic Day, even as the police said there were inputs that some elements in Pakistan could make attempts to disrupt the event.

The police permitted the tractor rally after the Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon on Tuesday.

The three routes are around 194km in length, of which over 100km will fall inside the national capital, said Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (intelligence). The police said there would be around 40,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary forces personnel deployed on January 26.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday told farm unions that the government would not repeal the three contentious agricultural laws, and a proposal to suspend the legislation for 18 months was the best it could offer. The farm unions said that they would be going ahead with a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, but said they would do it after India’s Republic Day celebrations and not disrupt the official function.

While the police pegged the number of tractors at around 30,000, farm leaders said there would be about 250,000 tractors entering Delhi from the three border points.


Late Sunday evening, the farm leaders held a press conference, assuring that their rally would be peaceful and that no one would be allowed to consume intoxicants or carry weapons of any type. In a press statement after the briefing, the leaders said that their volunteers will take action and remove tractors from the rally if they deviate from the decided route or park on the roadside.

The police said that the three routes were chosen to ensure there was no disturbance to the Republic Day parade, the central parts of the city were unaffected and there was as little trouble to local residents as possible. Pathak said that the permission was granted after the police ensured that adequate security will be provided to the rally to ensure that it is carried out with “dignity, honour and respect” even though “clouds of threat hover” over the event.

“An analysis by the Delhi Police’s intelligence unit and other security agencies has revealed that between January 13 and 18, at least 308 Pakistani Twitter handles were tweeting using hashtags that could create disturbance in the rally. There are also inputs of attempts to cause violence by Pakistan-based terror groups. But we are prepared to ensure the rally happens without any trouble,” said Pathak.

During the press conference, the police also shared screenshots of tweets from proxy accounts in Pakistan, journalists in Pakistan and one political leader from the neighbouring country tweeting with “#Support Khalistan”. The officer said that social media influencers such as Radio Pakistan and other prominent handlers were also tweeting about the farmers’ protest.

Detailing the route for Tuesday, the police said the farmers at the Singhu Border will cover 63km and their rally will pass through places such as Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana, and KMP Expressway before returning to the same place. The rally from Tikri will pass through Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda, and KMP Expressway and cover a distance of 62.5km. The farmers at Ghazipur will drive their tractors through Apsara border, Hapur road and Kundli Expressway while covering a total of 68km. Police teams will escort and tail the vehicles at the three places.

The farm leaders said they will move at a speed of 20km per hour and that they have many vehicle mechanics and enough fuel to ensure that the tractors do not break down.

Pathak said they will ensure the tractors keep moving, no tents are set up anywhere, space is provided to emergency vehicles and there is proper coordination between the police and the farmer volunteers – at least 2,000 such volunteers are in touch with the police.

“We are bringing along 50 private ambulances, a host of vehicle mechanics and carrying extra fuel to ensure vehicles do not stop. We’ll be moving at not more than 20km/hr speed,” said Kulwant Singh Sandhu, the general secretary of Jamhuri Kisan Sabha.

The police will try to ensure that the rally ends the same day, but Pathak said it would depend on the number of tractors that turn up at the rally. As per police estimates, there are about 15,000 tractors at the city’s borders, but they are aware that more are on the way.

“If there are about 30,000 tractors in all, we should be able to wrap up the rally by the end of the day. But anything more than that could spill over to next day,” said another senior police officer who did not wish to be identified.

But Sandhu said that there will be at least 200,000 tractors and the rallies could range from 24 hours at Ghazipur Border to 48 hours at Singhu and Tikri border points. “In a place as far as Ludhiana, trucks moving towards Delhi are travelling in two lanes,” said Sandhu.

What the police as well as farm leaders agreed on was that the farmers will return to their respective places after the rally, and not camp inside Delhi. “We trust them to return,” said Pathak. Sandhu agreed. “We are a disciplined force,” he said.

A consensus on the routes was arrived at on Sunday after six “marathon meetings” between the farmers and the police forces of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana over the last week.

“Along the routes, we have arrangements for evacuation and providing medical aid to the farmers in case of any trouble,” said Pathak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi police
app
Close
e-paper
A total of 53 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the riots that ravaged parts of north-east Delhi in February last year. Police have registered 755 cases related to the communal violence.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
A total of 53 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the riots that ravaged parts of north-east Delhi in February last year. Police have registered 755 cases related to the communal violence.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

700 victims of Delhi riots file claims for damages

By karn pratap singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:55 AM IST
The North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC) has also extended the date for filing claims till February 15 from the earlier deadline of January 15. The first deadline for claims was December 31, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The officers said both the passengers had concealed the heroin filled pouches in a false cavity of their suitcase along the edges.(HT Archives, Representative image)
The officers said both the passengers had concealed the heroin filled pouches in a false cavity of their suitcase along the edges.(HT Archives, Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: 2 Ugandans held for smuggling heroin

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:53 AM IST
The two passengers were identified as Hamuza Sserugo, 34, and Umar Sebandeke, 36. The smuggling attempt came to the fore around 4am on Sunday when the two passengers landed at Delhi airport from Doha and were intercepted following a tip-off as they crossed the green channel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that the two men told police that they had hired Yulu bikes and named them Hindustan and Pakistan, to race with each other.(HT Archives. Representative image)
Police said that the two men told police that they had hired Yulu bikes and named them Hindustan and Pakistan, to race with each other.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Two detained for raising ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogans

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:49 AM IST
A couple of passers by called the police control room to report the incident. The duo, however,were released after a detailed verification, senior police officers said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
Delhi’s air quality has rapidly worsened to “severe” on the air quality index (AQI) on Thursday morning(PTI photo | Representational image)
environment

Delhi had 7 of India’s 10 bad air hot spots last year: Report

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Standards (CAAQMS) dashboard also shows that on January 23, ITO in Central Delhi was the most polluted locality in the country by a significant distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The brainchild of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, Palika Bazar was built by the NDMC during the Emergency in a record time of less than a year and opened in 1979.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
The brainchild of late Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi, Palika Bazar was built by the NDMC during the Emergency in a record time of less than a year and opened in 1979.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

‘Notorious’: Another tryst with infamy for Delhi’s Palika Bazar

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:41 AM IST
By the mid-1980s, as the popularity of audio and video cassettes grew, many gifts and garments shops in the central hall of the market began selling electronics items.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides payment of salaries, sanitation workers are also demanding regular jobs.(Sonu Mehta/ HT file photo)
Besides payment of salaries, sanitation workers are also demanding regular jobs.(Sonu Mehta/ HT file photo)
delhi news

Garbage piles up as strike continues

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:37 AM IST
On Sunday, garbage lay piled outside dumping sites and roads across many localities in north Delhi, even as the agitating sanitation workers dumped more on the streets in areas such as Model Town, Timarpur, Daryaganj, Civil Lines, Sadar Bazar, Mukherjee Nagar, Narela, Rohini, Karol Bagh and Keshavpuram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The store has been in South Delhi’s SDA Market since the 1980s, “but he laid its foundation 50 years ago,” the lady says, talking of her husband.
The store has been in South Delhi’s SDA Market since the 1980s, “but he laid its foundation 50 years ago,” the lady says, talking of her husband.
delhi news

Delhiwale: The mom-and-pop around the corner

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:33 AM IST
The elderly couple running the Rachna Book House look totally devoted to each other. Clad in a grey cardigan, with a bindi on her forehead as tiny as a dot, Kanta Oberoi turns towards her husband, Tilak Raj, declaring that the long-time establishment is a consequence of his earnestness and hard work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the city recorded a turnout of 86% at its centres – the highest for a single day since the drive was launched on January 16.(AFP)
On Saturday, the city recorded a turnout of 86% at its centres – the highest for a single day since the drive was launched on January 16.(AFP)
delhi news

Delhi: Minor tweaks lead to major jump in overall Covid-19 vaccinations

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:54 AM IST
Delhi has an estimated 300,000 health care workers, of which 240,000 have registered for vaccination, said government records. So far, 25,762 of them – out of a targeted 42,578 – have been inoculated in five days, government data said, reflecting an overall turnout rate of 60.5%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The BJP-led MCDs are implementing every scheme of loot in Delhi before their tenure ends,” said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.(Twitter)
"The BJP-led MCDs are implementing every scheme of loot in Delhi before their tenure ends,” said the AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.(Twitter)
delhi news

AAP, BJP lock horns over councillor funds again

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:50 AM IST
While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three municipal corporations. The next municipal polls in Delhi are due in 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tractor rally has been allowed to set off after Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon, officers said on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
The tractor rally has been allowed to set off after Republic Day celebrations end in the afternoon, officers said on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

No halts allowed during Republic Day tractor rally: Delhi Police

By shiv sunny
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The police said they also chose the three routes for the day keeping in the available medical facilities along the way, to deal with any potential emergencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD scientists said the low maximum temperature could be attributed to the dense fog cover over Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.(Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
IMD scientists said the low maximum temperature could be attributed to the dense fog cover over Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.(Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)
delhi news

Minimum temperature in Delhi to fall from today, pollution to rise: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:20 AM IST
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the minimum temperature at Delhi’s representative Safdarjung observatory was 8.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s normal, the maximum temperature did not increase much, and was six degrees below normal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
ITBP personnel during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday.
delhi news

Avoid areas around Republic Day parade routes on Jan 26: Traffic police

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal said the parade will start from Vijay Chowk at 9.50 am and proceed towards National Stadium, while the tableaux will start at Vijay Chowk and proceed to the Red Fort ground.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the beginning of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protests, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh have engaged in a bitter war of words.
Since the beginning of farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' protests, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh have engaged in a bitter war of words.
india news

Farmers protest: AAP ups ante, quotes RTI document to slam Amarinder Singh

Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:56 PM IST
The party on Sunday produced RTI documents claiming Punjab CM Amarinder Singh was part of a high-powered committee of chief ministers for 'Transformation of Indian Agriculture'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department had asked around 3,600 staff members, including security personnel, to enroll themselves for receiving the coronavirus vaccine shots.(Reuters)
The department had asked around 3,600 staff members, including security personnel, to enroll themselves for receiving the coronavirus vaccine shots.(Reuters)
delhi news

Around 60 paramedical staff of Delhi prisons department inoculated for Covid-19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:10 PM IST
"The vaccination will help boost the morale of the jail officials and security forces personnel, who were at a high risk of catching the virus due to the nature of their job," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers set to participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws, in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )
Farmers set to participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm laws, in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo )
india news

Farmers prep for Republic Day tractor rally; no clarity yet on police permission

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:59 PM IST
On Saturday, a police official familiar with the developments had said that the approval for farmers' tractor rally was given in principle for now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP