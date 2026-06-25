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    Fire engulfs container-based cluster near Udyog Bhawan

    The blaze gutted around 200 container-based rooms as it took nearly three hours to douse the flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

    Published on: Jun 25, 2026 3:52 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    New Delhi: A fire broke out in a temporary three-storied metal container-based cluster near Udyog Bhawan housing scores of labourers involved in construction activities in central Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, a Delhi Fire Services officer said.

    A labourer searches through the debris after a fire gutted container-based temporary residences of workers at a construction site near Udyog Bhawan on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
    A labourer searches through the debris after a fire gutted container-based temporary residences of workers at a construction site near Udyog Bhawan on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

    Except for a fireman receiving a minor injury, no one was injured in the fire, the official said.

    The blaze gutted around 200 container-based rooms as it took nearly three hours to douse the flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

    At 3.02 am, the fire control room received a call regarding the fire. “Initially, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Since the fire spread quickly and engulfed a large portion of the temporary structure, 18 more fire trucks were dispatched. At 6.05am, the fire was brought under control. The cooling operation continued till late morning,” said the officer, who asked not to be named.

    According to the officer, a fireman, identified by Ashish (single name), suffered minor eye injury during the firefighting operation and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

    “The container had electric wires, and several occupants were using LPG cylinders at the labour accommodation site. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” the officer said.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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