Flyover to link Dwarka expressway to Bijwasan station, to decongest southwest Delhi

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to undertake a feasibility study for a flyover between NH-48 (near Mahipalpur) and Bijwasan railway overbridge, aimed at decongesting southwest Delhi and providing alternative connectivity to Yashobhoomi convention centre, officials said. In addition to the construction of the new flyover, there are also plans to extend the existing Bijwasan flyover by nearly 1.5 km. (HT PHOTO)

“The Delhi government is planning to decongest the roughly 5.5-km stretch of the Najafgarh-Kapashera Road between NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway. The Najafgarh-Kapashera Road starts near Samalkha, and passes through Bharthal, Bijwasan, Sector-28, and Chhawla before reaching Najafgarh. The total length of the road is about 15-16 km. However, the most congested stretch is between NH-48 (near Mahipalpur) and the Bijwasan railway overbridge,” a senior PWD official said.

The Najafgarh-Kapashera Road also connects to the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road. “Due to the increased traffic load over the past 10-12 years on the four-lane, 800-metre long Bijwasan flyover, located near the Bijwasan railway station, the traffic congestion in the area has worsened. We will soon appoint a private agency to conduct the study,” the official added.

Another official explained that once the project is completed, motorists will have an alternative route — besides NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway — to reach different sectors of Dwarka.

“Motorists headed towards Dwarka would have an option to take the Najafgarh-Kapashera Road from Mahipalpur and reach Yashobhoomi, Sector-28, Pochanpur, and other areas of Dwarka via the flyover. Diverting Dwarka-bound traffic before NH-48 will also reduce traffic congestion on approximately 1.5km of the highway. This will significantly alleviate the traffic jams experienced on this stretch of the highway during peak hours,” the official added.

In addition to the construction of the new flyover, there are also plans to extend the existing Bijwasan flyover by nearly 1.5 km.

The proposed flyover gains significance in view of the ongoing redevelopment of the Bijwasan railway station, which is being transformed into a major transport hub by the Central government at a cost of ₹728.92 crore, and aims to decongest major Delhi railway stations. The project features eight platforms, an air concourse, commercial, and retail areas, integrated with Delhi Metro and improved city connectivity.

According to a senior PWD official, the Bijwasan railway station will also act as a major railway connectivity hub for the IGI Airport and will also connect to the under-construction Haryana Orbital Rail corridor.