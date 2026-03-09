Four men rob collection agent of ₹45 lakh in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: Four unidentified bike-borne men waylaid a 27-year-old collection agent working for a Chandni Chowk-based scrap dealer and robbed him of a bag containing ₹45 lakh cash by showing some weapons on the Main Wazirabad Road in northeast Delhi on Saturday evening, the police said on Sunday. Police said that investigators have prepared a route map to identify the areas that Avinash visited to collect cash on Saturday.

The agent was carrying the bag on his scooter, said police, adding thatfollowing a complaint filed by him a case of armed robbery was registered at the Khajoori Khas police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 309 and 25/27 of the Arms Act, and multiple teams were formed to identify and nab the robbers.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra said that late Saturday evening, the Khajoori Khas police station received a callabout a robbery on the Main Wazirabad Road. A police team visited the crime spot and met the victim, identified by single name as Avinash, a 27-year-old resident of Old Seelampur.

“Avinash told the police personnel that he works for a scrap dealer in Chandni Chowk. On Saturday, while he was carrying cash on his scooter, four people on two motorcycles intercepted his two-wheeler near a private bank ATM booth, robbed him of his bag containing the cash and fled,” said DCP Mishra.

Police officers aware of the crime said that investigators have prepared a route map to identify the areas that Avinash visited to collect cash on Saturday.

The CCTV cameras installed on the routes are being scanned to ascertain if the robbers were following him from any of the places that he visited to collect cash, they added.

“The role of Avinash, current and former employees of the scrap dealer, and those employed at the places from where the cash was collected is being verified,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.