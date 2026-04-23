Four minors apprehended for stabbing 17-year-old to death in northwest Delhi

New Delhi: According to police, a case was registered at Mahendra Park police station on Monday.

Four minor boys were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death on Monday over a personal dispute in Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said the incident happened on Monday. “At around 8.45 pm, a call was received from a 20-year-old man, who said that his brother was stabbed by some boys. A police team reached the crime scene. The complainant alleged that his brother had gone to Jahangirpuri’s C-Block market with a friend in the evening. Shortly thereafter, the friend informed the complainant about an altercation between his brother and some boys,” said Yadav.

“The complainant reached there and found two persons repeatedly stabbing his brother with knives with intent to kill. When the complainant attempted to intervene, they also tried to attack him. However, the alleged persons fled after the public raised an alarm. The injured boy was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital, but was declared dead by doctors,” the DCP added.

According to police, a case was registered at Mahendra Park police station on Monday and the juveniles in conflict with the law (JCLs) were booked for murder. Two knives used in the murder were also recovered.