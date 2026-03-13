Fresh guidelines issued to help verify birth proof

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued fresh guidelines and a step-by-step user manual to help residents verify birth certificates after several people reported difficulties accessing and validating documents on the civic body’s online portal, officials said on Thursday. Residents have been asked to access the portal https://rbd.mcdonline.nic.in – and download the updated version of their certificates.

The move comes after the civic body revised a large number of birth certificate registration numbers to remove duplications that had crept into records during the period when the city’s municipal administration was divided among the erstwhile North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations.

The civic body has clarified that only the latest downloaded certificate will be treated as valid for verification. Earlier, on February 1, the MCD had advised Delhi residents who obtained birth certificates of their family members from the erstwhile municipal corporations to check the status of the documents and download the updated versions from its website. “To ensure each certificate now carries a unique registration number, necessary corrective measures have been implemented, and revised certificates have been issued,” the MCD said in a public notice. Delhi records more than 3 lakh births every year. Between 2012 and 2022, a total of 3,824,837 birth registrations were recorded in the city, with around 90% occurring in areas under the MCD, officials said. According to data from the statistics department’s annual birth and death report, 300,350 birth certificates were issued in 2022, 271,786 in 2021, and 301,645 in 2020.