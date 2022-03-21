Gangster’s wife who helped abduct, kill man caught in Ghaziabad
- They said Nidhi had gone on the run for four years after getting bailed out in the case.
Acting on a tip, the special cell of Delhi Police arrested a 27-year-old woman, accused of abducting and murdering a man, from Ghaziabad on Saturday evening. The police identified the woman as one Nidhi alias Bharti, the wife of gangster Rahul Jaat who is an associate of notorious gangsters Rohit Chaudhary and Ankit Gurjar.
Jasmeet Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said that on April 1, 2015, nine persons, including Nidhi and her husband Rahul Jaat, had allegedly conspired and abducted one Sagar alias Chunnu from Delhi, because he allegedly refused to stop meeting Nidhi’s sister even after she got married in 2014.
“Nidhi and others abducted Sagar and took him to a remote place in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. They first beat him and then threw him in front of a truck which crushed him to death. Initially, a case of accident was registered at Baghpat, but when Sagar’s father identified his body, he filed a case of abduction and murder at GTB Enclave police station. Later, both the FIRs were clubbed and Delhi Police started an investigation,” he said.
“Nidhi got bail in the case from the trial court on November 16, 2017, but went on the run. On Saturday, we received a tip about Nidhi’s whereabouts in Govindpuram, Ghaziabad. We formed a special team, laid a trap and arrested Nidhi,” he said.
“Jaat is also involved in three heinous criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, abduction for murder and other cases registered under the Arms Act in Delhi. He was arrested in 2019 with gangsters Ankit Gujjar, Raghunath alias Vicky Pehalwan and others, for firing upon Aman, their rival, in Laxmi Nagar area,” DCP Jasmeet Singh said.
