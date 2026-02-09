Geyser explosion in Southeast Delhi home kills 50-year-old man

New Delhi Delhi Fire Services said two fire tenders, two ambulances and three PCR vans were deployed for the rescue.

A 50-year-old man in southeast Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin area died and his wife sustained severe injuries after a geyser located in their bathroom exploded on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Police said the electric geyser exploded due to some malfunction and the couple got trapped inside their single-storey house due to fire and heavy smoke.

According to the police, around 5pm, a PCR call was received about a major fire inside a house at Alvi Chowk. “Police staff immediately rushed to the spot… The house was found locked from inside. Police personnel promptly started the rescue operation and broke open the doors to safely rescue all family members. During the rescue operation, the house owner and his wife were found lying unconscious,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Aishwarya Sharma.

Police identified the victims as Mohammed Sayed Nizami, 50, a shop owner, who was in the bathroom, and his wife Fida Nizami, 45, a homemaker, was found inside a room.

Police said both were taken to Moolchand Hospital where the doctor declared Mohd Nizami, as brought dead. His wife is currently unconscious and undergoing treatment at the hospital. There are no other members in the family.

“The fire was completely extinguished within an hour, and the situation was brought under control. Further legal action is being taken as per law,” said another officer.