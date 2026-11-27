Sanction was sought under section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which requires prior sanction before a person is prosecuted under the Act. The CBI named officials of banks and financial institutions because the Act’s definition of a public servant also includes persons performing a public function. In this case, that function is the grant of loans to homebuyers.

The CBI told the court that investigation is complete in 25 of the 55 cases, in which final reports have been filed. According to its status report, charge sheets were filed in 22 of these and closure reports in the remaining three. Additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the agency. She said in the completed investigations, four banks/NBFCs had either not granted sanction for prosecution of their officers named in the charge sheet or had granted conditional sanction. The status report named four banks/institutions: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Housing Finance Limited and Sammaan Capital.

A subvention scheme is a tripartite agreement between the builder, homebuyer and bank. Under it, banks agree to release loans to builders, who pay the EMIs till a specified cut-off or till the date of handing over possession of the flat.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant , and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, passed the order while hearing a clutch of petitions by homebuyers. The court had entrusted the CBI with a probe into 55 cases involving a builder-bank nexus.

The Supreme Court on Thursday set a two-month deadline for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete its investigation into the pending subvention scheme scam cases. It directed the banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) under scanner to grant sanction for prosecution of their officials within one week.

Disapproving of such conduct by banks and financial institutions, the bench said, “We direct all banks and financial institutions to issue unconditional prosecution sanction failing which the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) shall be present in court.”

Bhati said that HDFC had issued a conditional sanction, subject to its officials being public servants. The court set aside the conditional sanction and said, “We direct HDFC and other financial institutions to issue unconditional sanction for prosecution within one week.”

CBI cites three-month period to wrap investigation When the bench asked about the timeline for completing the probe into the remaining cases, Bhati said the agency requires three months to complete the probe in the 30 pending matters. The court said, “We impress upon the CBI to complete its investigation within two months.”

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for one of the NBFCs under probe, said they do not perform any public function as they only provide loans. Other private banks also argued that they cannot be required to give sanction for prosecution of their officials.

Also Read I Supreme Court tightens food labelling norms, gives FSSAI four months to finalise them

The bench said, “These are cases where FIRs were registered on orders of the court and it was the court which has monitored the investigations.” It made clear that sanction has to be granted, and warned further, “Those who are not concerned can say no sanction is required but you cannot deny. We will direct the registration of FIR against CMD of the bank if they do not give sanction.”

The CBI had told the court that the 55 cases involve 25 banks/housing finance companies and 56 builders, spread across multiple projects in the country.

The agency invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against officials of six banks: Bank of India, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Sammaan Capital. In all, 34 prosecution sanctions are awaited, and the banks have not responded till date.