Gokulpuri collapse: Delhi Police to quiz builder, contractor

A day after a slab at the Gokulpuri Metro station collapsed, killing a 53-year-old man and injuring four others, Delhi Police on Friday said that it will write to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) asking for names of the contractors and builders to summon them for questioning, even as the Metro announced an inspection of all parapets on the Pink Line. New Delhi, India - Feb. 9, 2024: A view of Gokul Puri metro station where part of wall was collapsed resulting in death of one person yesterday in northeast Delhi in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 9, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Gokulpuri Metro station, which falls between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, was built in 2018.

“A case was registered on charges of causing death by negligence and negligent act. We will write to DMRC to share the names of the contractors who built the Gokulpuri station. Once the names are shared, they will be summoned for questioning,” a senior police officer said.

A DMRC official said that the Commissioner of the Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is conducting an investigation into the incident and DMRC will assist it. “The investigation into how the collapse took place is being conducted by a team under CMRS. We will help them in whatever they need from us,” the official said.

DMRC, in an internal initiative, has ordered inspection of all the parapets on the Pink Line, the official added.

“DMRC’s managing director Vikas Kumar on Friday held a detailed review meeting regarding the incident at Gokulpuri with all the heads of the departments concerned. He issued directions that the parapets built at all the elevated stations on the Pink Line should be inspected to avoid such incidents,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, at DMRC.

The body also said that if any corrective action is to be taken at the stations, minimum inconvenience will be caused to the passengers while the work is carried out.

The FIR in the case, seen by HT, was registered on Thursday following a complaint filed by an assistant sub-inspector based on the general diary entry of the incident against the contractors and builders of the Metro station. However, no suspects have been named.

The slab collapsed around 11 am on Thursday. The man who was killed was identified as Vinod Kumar Pandey, a resident of Karawal Nagar.

On Thursday, Pandey was going to Dilshad Garden from home to supply rice to a buyer when the incident happened, said his uncle, Rakesh Mishra.

The four grievously injured were identified as Ajit Kumar, 21, and Mohmmed Tazir, 24, both residents of Loni; and Monu Kumar, 19, and Sandeep Kumar, 27, both residents of Gokulpuri.

DMRC announced an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh for the deceased’s family, ₹5 lakh to those with serious injuries and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries.

DMRC officials said a manager and a junior engineer from the civil department were suspended after the incident, pending an inquiry.