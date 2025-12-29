Govt easing regulations, industries should meet environmental duties: CM

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that her government is introducing a series of reforms and easing regulations in the Capital to encourage industrial growth, and the industrial units should also deliver on their social and environmental duties. Speaking at a ceremony marking centenary of the Friends Colony Industrial Area, Gupta, the CM sought industries’ cooperation (HT)

Speaking at a ceremony marking centenary of the Friends Colony Industrial Area, Gupta, the CM sought industries’ cooperation. “We should come forward to take care of our city whether it is from the point of view of sanitation or environment or greening of Delhi. Government alone cannot do it. When industry comes forward it becomes easier. Take care of waste being dumped in your local areas...convert your building to green buildings. Water should be treated and reused. We have to ensure the environment is not being polluted by these units? Can we install mist plants on high rise buildings? Develop zero waste units. Make rain water harvesting units functional. For all these works we’ll need to do it together,” she said.

Gupta said that her 10-month-old government has implemented several important decisions related to the industrial sector, including simplification of licensing procedures and implementation of a single-window system.

Stating that the Delhi government is making serious efforts to promote and stabilise industries in the city, she said, “We have simplified licensing procedures and permission has been made easier through a single-window system, approval period for green category industries has been reduced from 120 days to 20 days. If permission is not granted within 20 days, it will be considered self-approved. Collateral-free loans up to ₹10 crore have also been made available for Micro and Small Enterprises,” she said, adding that the GST department has also been instructed to implement faceless operations and expedite the refund process, “resulting in GST refunds of ₹915 crore to traders in Delhi over the past four months”.

Industry minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on the occasion alleged that in the last several decades, the infrastructure in Delhi’s industrial areas has been severely neglected, but this situation is changing. “Our government has sanctioned more than ₹1,000 crore for roads, storm water drainage, and street lights in the industrial areas. three more industrial areas will be set up soon which will provide thousands of employment opportunities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sirsa called it a “matter of pride and joy” that the historic Friends Colony Industrial Area has completed 100 years of successful journey. “While there were only 80 factories at the time of its establishment, today approximately 2,000 units are operating here.”