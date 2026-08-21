Govt launches RAMP scheme to boost 30,000 MSMEs

The Delhi government on Thursday launched a capacity-building programme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) under the Centre’s Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme, with over 30,000 businesses set to benefit from training, technology and market-access initiatives, said officials. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the Centre has approved ₹49.74 crore for Delhi under RAMP.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the Centre has approved ₹49.74 crore for Delhi under RAMP. Over 30,000 MSMEs will receive modern skills and training by January 2027, while more than 10,000 businesses will be connected to digital platforms to expand their market reach.

Gupta said the government was focusing on four key areas — finance, training, technology and markets. She said improved coordination between the Centre and Delhi under the “double-engine” government would directly benefit traders and entrepreneurs.

Under the Delhi Credit Guarantee Scheme, eligible micro and small enterprises can avail loans of up to ₹10 crore without collateral, with the government providing credit guarantees of up to 95 per cent. Since February 1, 2026, 10,505 guarantees worth ₹4,806 crore have been approved.

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said infrastructure works worth around ₹500 crore had been tendered in industrial areas. He said the government was also developing an AI-enabled single-window MSME portal and promoting support for women entrepreneurs.

The government also plans to develop modern exhibition and business centres in Bawana and Narela to help Delhi-based industries access domestic and international markets, added official.