Govt to hold mega camps to facilitate return of unclaimed money, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday urged residents to check for unclaimed funds linked to their bank accounts, fixed deposits, insurance policies, shares and mutual fund investments, and to visit designated camps to retrieve what she called “rightful earnings long lost to time”. CM Rekha Gupta during the launch of Aapki Punji Aapka Adhikar campaign at Ambedkar International Center on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

Gupta, speaking at the “Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikaar (Your Money, Your Right)” camp at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, emphasised that the initiative restores not just money, but dignity.

“This is not just the recovery of common funds – it is the restoration of rights, fulfilment of justice, and affirmation of your entitlements. So far, we have returned approximately ₹85 crore to their rightful owners, and we will continue the efforts to return people’s assets.” she said.

She added that many of these funds were once earned through years of hard work by common people and had been left unclaimed due to lack of awareness, death or outdated documentation.

The Delhi government, in collaboration with the Union finance ministry, is organising camps across all districts under the campaign. Each camp includes a dedicated help desk equipped with digital systems to help citizens check their unclaimed amounts quickly. Trained officials are tasked with ensuring the process is simple, accessible and transparent.

Union government officials said that as of August 31, 2025, the pending balance of unclaimed funds linked to Delhi stands at ₹3,210.84 crore. Gupta said the return of ₹85 crore already reflects the effectiveness of the initiative, and that “every citizen must know and access what belongs to them”.

She also framed the campaign within India’s broader financial reforms. Earlier, she said, banking access was limited and many savings were lost in the absence of formal systems. But measures such as zero-balance Jan Dhan accounts, digital payments, direct benefit transfers and expanded financial inclusion have widened access. “Previously, due to corrupt systems, the benefits of government schemes did not reach the people directly. Now, the entire amount sent by the Central government reaches the beneficiary without leakage,” she said.

Gupta said the government would continue holding large-scale camps until every Delhi resident is aware of – and able to access – their unclaimed financial assets.

M Nagaraju, secretary of the department of financial services, highlighted the urgency of the drive. The DEA Fund’s pending balance of more than ₹3,210 crore for Delhi, he said, indicates the large volume of money that remains out of reach for thousands of citizens. “This underscores the need for stronger engagement so that families can receive what is rightfully theirs,” he said.

Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the campaign, rolled out in October, is expected to cover every district in Delhi between October and December to ensure no citizen is deprived of old accumulated capital. “Over the past 11 years, our government has made financial inclusion the foundation of modern development,” he said.