Govt will ensure quality education fro all children: CM Gupta

A day after Delhi Assembly passed a bill to curb arbitrary fees hikes by private schools, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured parents that the Delhi government will ensure quality education for every child in the capital, pledging to make private schools more accessible while curbing arbitrary fee hikes. CM Rekha Gupta (X)

Delhi Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency in Regulation) Bill, 2025 on Friday.

Gupta said the legislation would “lay a new foundation of transparency, justice, and accountability” in the education sector and end years of unchecked practices by private schools.

“There are 1,733 private schools in Delhi. Nearly 300 of them were allotted land at concessional rates by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), but most came up because previous governments failed to create enough quality government schools. Our aim is to ensure that children from all sections can study in these schools without their parents being crushed under excessive fees,” CM said.

The Bill, she said, has been drafted after consultations with parents and education experts. It introduces parental veto powers over fee hikes, a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism, and fines ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh for violations — doubling if overcharged amounts are not refunded promptly. Schools will now have to justify fees based on location, facilities, expenditure, and quality of teaching.

In a key provision, the Director of Education will get powers equivalent to a Sub-Divisional Magistrate, enabling them to freeze bank accounts and attach properties of schools found guilty of arbitrary fee increases. The rules will apply to all private schools in Delhi, not just those with DDA land, CM said.

“This Bill is a shield for the dreams of Delhi’s children. We will remove the shadow of profiteering from education and ensure that no child is deprived of learning because of poverty. No one will be allowed to put a price on their aspirations,” CM said.