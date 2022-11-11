Groups of students clash on JNU campus, two injured

Two Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students were injured after two groups of students clashed over a personal issue on the campus on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding the two groups were not affiliated to any political organisation or students’ union.

No complaint was received till late evening from either of the groups, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C said that around 5pm, the police control room received a call that students were fighting each other near Narmada hostel on JNU campus. A police team reached the campus and learnt that there was a quarrel among two groups of JNU students over a personal issue.

“Two students were injured and we have received their medico-legal certificates (MLCs). We have not received any complaint in this regard, so far. As and when complaints are received, we will take necessary legal action. The affiliation of the two groups with any organisations has not come to our knowledge. We are enquiring about the personal reason that led to the fight,” added the DCP.

Following the incident, videos of men armed with sticks and bricks also circulated on social media websites. One video showed at least 10 men, some armed with bricks and some with sticks, roaming within the campus. In another video, several men were seen getting out of an SUV. Members of various political organisations confirmed that the individuals were not associated with student groups on campus and their details were being ascertained by the administration.

“It was a personal issue between individuals. No student groups were involved in the scuffle. We have seen videos of some individuals but they are not associated with student organisations on campus. There is no relation with campus political groups,” said Ambuj Mishra, state media convener, ABVP, Delhi.

JNU student union president Aishe Ghosh also said that it was a fight between groups and the police and administration were ascertaining more details.

JNU registrar Ravikesh did not respond to queries seeking details about the incident and if the university had initiated any probe into the matter.

Multiple clashes between different groups have taken place on the JNU campus in the past 4-5 years. Earlier this year in April, violence erupted on the JNU campus following an altercation between two groups of students—left-associated groups and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)— over the preparation of non-vegetarian food in the dinner menu of the Kaveri Hostel during Ram Navmi celebrations.

On January 5, 2020, a group of students and teachers had organised a march at the T-point near Sabarmati hostel when a mob, armed with hammers, sticks, and rods and wearing face masks, allegedly attacked them. The mob broke into several hostels, including Periyar and Sabarmati, and beat up students. JNU student union member Aishe Ghosh was also attacked by a mob during the incident.