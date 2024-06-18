Gurugram road rage: Man beaten to death in broad daylight

A 37-year-old minibus driver was beaten to death in broad daylight in Gurugram after he accidentally grazed a car in Sector 48, police officers aware of the case said on Monday, adding that efforts are on to trace the suspects. The four people in the car immediately exited their vehicle and forced themselves into the victim’s minibus, where they proceeded to assault him for several minutes (HT Photo)

Officers said the incident took place at around 4.30pm on Saturday, when Dinuram Gautam, the victim, was taking a U-turn in front of JMD Megapolis mall. While negotiating the U-turn, police said, Gautam accidentally scraped a Maruti Swift, breaking one of its headlights.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The four people in the car immediately exited their vehicle and forced themselves into Gautam’s minibus, where they proceeded to assault him for several minutes. Gautam could not even get up from the driving seat,” inspector Arjun Dev, station house officer of the Gurugram Sadar police station, said.

Dev said onlookers gathered at the spot and tried to save Gautam, but the suspects continuously beat him. “One onlooker alerted the police control room. The suspects then fled but Gautam was badly injured,” he said.

Police said Gautam was rushed to Shiva hospital in Sector 12, where he died during treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Mayank Gupta said Gautam sustained severe internal injuries from the assault, which resulted in his death. He said the Swift had a Delhi registration number, and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area to try and trace the suspects. “They will be arrested soon,” he said.

Investigators associated with the case said Gautam lived in Mangolpuri, Delhi and worked for a transporter who was hired to pick and drop employees of a call centre near Vatika Chowk.

The deceased’s brother Mukesh said the transporter called their mother at about 6pm about Gautam being admitted to hospital.

“We reached the hospital within an hour. Doctors told us that my brother was alive when he was admitted but collapsed within 10 minutes. They tried to revive him for several minutes by giving CPR but failed and finally declared him dead,” Mukesh said.

On Mukesh’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the suspects under Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention) and 302 (murder) at the Gurugram Sadar police station on Sunday.