Gurugram school officials booked after 11 Class 10 students miss board exams

Police have booked the chairman, principal, vice principal, coordinator and other officials of Educrest International School in Sector-9B for cheating and criminal breach of trust after 11 students were unable to appear for their Class 10 board examinations because they did not receive admit cards, police said Wednesday. The case surfaced after it emerged that the school had affiliation only up to Class 8. Complaint alleges unrecognised institution charged fees and gave false registration details; officials yet to respond as probe into transactions begins. (File Photo)

Investigators said Rajender Singh, a resident of New Colony and father of one of the students, filed a complaint on Wednesday, based on which an FIR was registered at Sector-9A police station under sections 3(5) (common intention), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In the FIR, a copy of which HT has assessed, Singh alleged that he and his daughter repeatedly sought the admit card but did not receive it even two days before the examination. “They asked us to reach the school on Monday for the admit card. However, the authorities told us they would deliver it to our residence,” he alleged. “When my daughter didn’t get the card by Monday evening, I tried to contact the school officials, but no one responded,” he added.

Singh said he later checked online records and found the school was neither affiliated nor recognised by CBSE and that the registration number provided at the time of admission was fake. Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the complaint also alleged the school continued to collect fees for uniforms, exams, sports and building development despite lacking affiliation. “Looking at the serious nature of the allegations, chairman Vinay Kataria, principal Ridhima Kataria, vice principal Simar Batra, coordinator Sonia and other officials of the school have been booked,” he said.

“An investigation has been launched to look into the financial transactions. We will contact the Haryana education department and CBSE to confirm its affiliation. Action will be taken soon in the matter,” Turan added.

Multiple attempts to contact the chairman and principal for comment did not elicit a response.