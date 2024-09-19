Gurugram Ward 22: Utilities in dreadful state

Ward 22, which covers the old Gurugram areas of Heera Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and Shivji Park, has seen gradual deterioration of essential infrastructure — broken roads, potholes, inadequate garbage collection, congested lanes, dangling electricity wires, and frequent sewage blockages. A waterlogged street near Teen Murti in Shivji Park in Ward 22 in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Residents have alleged that their complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) about overhauling the road system, proper waste management, removal of illegal encroachments, and updated sewage and electrical systems have largely gone unanswered.

“ We ensure that a proper waste management system will be placed in areas where residents raising complaints of ineffective waste management practices. Our team of sanitation workers will soon visit these spots and help with proper collection of garbage,” said Narhari Singh Banger, commissioner at Municipal Corporation Gurugram.

Broken roads

“The roads here are barely 20 feet wide, which were designed for a time when the population and traffic were much lower. These roads are now completely unsuitable for the volume of traffic we see today. The sewage system is decades old, and while the pipelines are occasionally repaired, they are never properly upgraded. This leads to frequent blockages, waterlogging, and terrible sanitary conditions, especially during the rainy season,” said Sunil Gupta, a Shivji Park resident.

Narendra Kalra, who lives near Khandsa Road, said school traffic increases the congestion. “Every day at around 2.15 PM, when the school buses come through, traffic comes to a complete standstill. These are big buses, and the roads are simply not built for vehicles of that size. To make matters worse, we don’t have secured gated colonies here like in the newer parts of Gurugram, so the traffic just spills over, creating jams that can last for an hour or more,” said Kalra.

Clogged drains

Residents of Heera Nagar, Shivji Park and Gandhi Nagar also say that they have to frequently wade through overflowing sewage on the roads and inner lanes, and the situation becomes very bad during the monsoon. “The Gali No 6 B in Gandhinagar — 2km long — is perpetually flooded by sewage water. Drains are not cleaned and manholes are clogged but no action is taken. Children, senior citizens and women are particularly affected,” said Narain Singh, a Gandhi Nagar resident.

Garbage not being collected

Despite promises made by MCG, garbage collection remains inconsistent, leading to unsightly and unsanitary conditions in the streets.

“There are days when no one comes to collect the garbage for a week at a time. Waste piles up in the streets, attracting stray animals and posing a serious health hazard. It’s not just about the garbage either, illegal construction in the area has made matters worse. These constructions encroach on the roads, making them narrower, and block drainage systems, leading to sewage overflows,” said Ashok Kumar, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

Devender Yadav, a resident of Heeta Nagar, said that population density has increased in the area in the past decade but the municipal and civic infrastructure has not been upgraded. “There is a need to lay new sewage and water pipelines which can meet the demand of the entire area. Right now both infrastructure and manpower is inadequate,” he said.

In addition to garbage piling up, the growing number of stray animals has become a cause for concern among the residents. There has been an increase in Gandhi Nagar and Heera Nagar of stray dogs and cattle, which roam the streets freely, adding to the traffic congestion and creating safety risks for pedestrians. Residents like Kumar are particularly worried about the health and safety hazards posed by these stray animals, particularly during the monsoon season when waterlogged streets create ideal breeding grounds for diseases.

Hazardous power infra

Many neighbourhoods in Ward 22 have electric cables hang precariously low, posing a constant danger of electrocution, particularly to children and elderly people. “The situation is extremely dangerous. These wires have been left hanging for years, and we have reported this multiple times, but nothing has been done. It’s only a matter of time before a serious accident happens,” said Gupta.

Anupam Sharma, a Shivji Park resident, said that a large electricity pole near his house is bent almost to the ground and might fall down. “There is a need for power cables to be either laid underground or electricity poles to be reinstalled with safety measures,” he said.

Despite repeated complaints not resulting in a change on situation on the ground, many residents have turned to social media and community forums to raise awareness and put pressure on the authorities. Still, the response from the municipal corporation has been minimal.

“I have lived in this area for over 20 years, and I’ve never seen the situation as bad as it is today. We pay our taxes like everyone else, but it feels like Ward 22 has been completely neglected. It is as if we does not exist on the city map,” said Kalra.

“It’s not just about patching up potholes or sending a garbage truck once a week. We need a complete upgrade of the infrastructure. If the city is serious about its development goals, it cannot afford to leave areas like Ward 22 behind,” said Narain Singh, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.