Half of C&D waste collection sites not well equipped: MCD report

Nearly half of the official construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection sites in the Capital do not have adequate dust control measures such as dust arresting metallic sheets and water sprinkling systems, as per a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The report comes amid the worsening air quality in the city when dust pollution remains a key concern. Construction waste dumped in open at a designated site, without proper barricades. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Notably, C&D waste is a key contributor to PM10 air pollution through the generation of fugitive dust.

Further, the report pointed out that Delhi has a debris processing gap of around 1,000 tonnes everyday while the new plant in Okhla is unlikely to be commissioned before December 2026.

“Out of 106 C&D collection sites, 59 sites are barricaded with 12ft high blue metal sheets for dust suppression, sprinkling system and additional water sprinklers from the zones,” the report mentioned.

Many of the collection points are located in municipal stores and road side so barricading and water sprinklers reduce the ambient dust pollution caused by the dumped waste, a civic official explained. “We are gradually going to cover all sites with these measures. Nineteen more sites have been identified to set up C&D waste collection points and the number will be scaled up from 106 to 250, one site for each ward,” the official added.

Small scale construction waste generators can deposit the debris at the 106 sites. “While the bulk generators who generate more than 20 tonnes or more in one day or 300 tonnes for each project in a month are expected to dump debris directly at C&D waste processing plants in Rani Khera, Jahangirpuri near Burari, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala,” the official explained.

During a recent spotcheck, HT found out that in the case of the existing sites, awareness about separate C&D waste collection mechanisms remains inadequate. Heaps of construction waste were found dumped along major arterial roads at places like Vikas Marg, Preet Vihar and in Trilokpuri near Sanjay Van metro station.

The C&D waste covered half of the stretch near Geeta Colony main Pushta Road.

BS Vohra, head of the east Delhi Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) joint front said that the entire stretch along Yamuna Pushta has several large-scale dumping points where contractors dump the debris illegally to save their transportation costs to designated points . “They are not bothered about dust pollution. We have so many illegal dumping points in east Delhi and no one knows about the designated points. Only enforcement can be a solution. There are so many CCTV cameras but why are these trucks and trollies not being penalised?” he said.

Secondly, the MCD report mentioned that the city is estimated to generate more than 6,000 tonnes of C&D waste everyday while the peak processing capacity is 5,000 TPD — 2,000 TPD at Burari and 1,000 TPD each at Rani Khera, Shastri Park and Bakkarwala.

“A plant with processing capacity 1,000 TPD is being set up at the Okhla reclaimed site, for which work order has been issued and the plant is likely to be commissioned by December 2026,” the report added.

It also flagged the low offtake and utilisation of recycled waste products from the existing C&D plants, making them less economically viable. “Annual offtake of around 23,004 tonnes of C&D waste (14%) was made in 2024-25 against the target of 1,601,500 tonnes,” it added.

This year, MCD has reduced the target to 995,250 tonnes, of which only 7.33% has been met till October 15, the report noted.