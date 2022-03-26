Haryana Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi, suggest measures to strengthen party
Congress leaders from Haryana met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday to deliberate on the party’s strategy going forward and ways to strengthen it.
The leaders discussed challenges before the party in Haryana, especially after the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victory in neighbouring Punjab in the recently concluded polls.
The leaders put forth their views before the former Congress chief in a meeting that lasted for three hours, after which Gandhi met some leaders individually.
Rahul sought views of the party leaders to strengthen the organisation and reach out to the grassroots level. The leaders suggested measures to do so. Some called upon the leadership for early decisions on revamping the organisation in Haryana, which has not been done in years.
Among those who attended the meeting were All India Congress Committee (AICC) Haryana in-charge Vivek Bansal, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi, Kiran Chaudhary, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, and Deepinder Singh Hooda.
Selja told the media that there are issues that need to be addressed, including strengthening the party at the grassroots level.
Bhupinder Hooda said everybody kept their views on how the party can be strengthened. He said there are no differences among the leaders and elections will be fought united.
The meeting comes days after Rahul Gandhi met Bhupinder Singh Hooda and exchanged views on the current political situation in Haryana. Gandhi has been having multiple rounds of meetings with state leaders.
