HC: Excessive use of cars in DU polls unacceptable

The Delhi high court on Wednesday termed the excessive use of motorised vehicles during the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election campaign “unacceptable,” observing that it led to traffic congestion and inconvenience to pedestrians. The bench also expressed dissatisfaction over Delhi University’s “inadequate actions” against candidates and supporters using unauthorised vehicles for canvassing. The petition sought directions to the university and Delhi Police to take strict measures against defaulting candidates.

A division bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a plea by advocate Prashant Manchanda, which highlighted the “blatant use of muscle and money power” in the run-up to the September 18 polls, including canvassing through luxury vehicles. The petition sought directions to the university and Delhi Police to take strict measures against defaulting candidates.

During the hearing, DU’s counsel, Rupal Mohinder, submitted that the administration was “taking all necessary precautions” to maintain order and had issued show-cause notices to violators. However, the bench noted that the photographs placed on record “seemed to convey a different story” and showed violations of anti-defacement guidelines, Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, and other norms governing student elections.

“The material which has been brought to our notice is a telling story, as to how these contestants to the Delhi University Student Union elections are violating all settled norms of conduct,” the bench observed in its order. It added that while the university may have issued notices, “in our opinion something more needs to be done to ensure that elections take place in an orderly manner without indulging into any kind of untoward incident, defacement of the properties or illegal plying of vehicles.”

The court stressed that “excessive use of motor vehicles in big numbers blocks the traffic and makes the life of ordinary pedestrians miserable” and cannot be approved of. It emphasised that although elections to student unions are “fundamental to the democratic functioning of society,” aspirants must “function and conduct themselves within the rule of law.”

The court directed Delhi University to file an affidavit by Monday, detailing concrete steps to prevent violations and ensure peaceful polls without defacement of public or private property. Delhi Police was also asked to cooperate fully with the university, file an affidavit on measures for law-and-order maintenance, and hold joint meetings with senior DU officials for enforcement planning. The matter is listed for September 17.