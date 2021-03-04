IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / HC issues warrants against sanitation union office-bearers after they miss hearings
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC issues warrants against sanitation union office-bearers after they miss hearings

The Delhi high court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against the secretary and president of one of the unions of sanitation workers for evading the proceedings of the court, despite several communications, on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) against the strike of sanitation workers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST

The Delhi high court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against the secretary and president of one of the unions of sanitation workers for evading the proceedings of the court, despite several communications, on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) against the strike of sanitation workers.

A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets. This direction came after the judges were informed by advocate Manu Chaturvedi, standing counsel for the EDMC, that unions have sent a notice for resuming their strike, demanding salaries despite all salaries being cleared till January.

The EDMC also sought action against “miscreants” who were “illegally waylaying garbage removal trucks, threatening drivers and dumping garbage openly on the roads and streets”.

The court issued bailable warrants of 20,000 each against the president and secretary of MCD Swacchta Karamchari Union while noting that they have not joined the proceedings despite several communications to do so.

“Even on the last date (of hearing), attempts were made to contact them, but they did not join the proceedings. It appears to us that they are seeking to evade these proceedings and that cannot be countenanced. Issue bailable warrants against the president and the secretaryof 20,000 each to be executed through the SHO,” the court said in its oral order.

The bench, during the proceedings, told Mukesh Kumar, representing All Municipal Corporations Staff Union, that while the court is cognizant of the issues and has been passing orders to ensure timely disbursal of salaries to the workers of the municipal corporations, it cannot allow them to take law into their owns hands and spread “anarchy”.

Questioning the actions of the striking union to hold under siege the civic body office and dump garbage on the streets, the court said this is not a solution and workers should behave responsibly as they are doing an important job.

“We are cognizant about your problems and have been passing directions to release your salaries. But it is a very wrong thing to spread anarchy, gherao the office, dump garbage on the streets and obstruct the employees who are wanting to perform their official duties. We will not tolerate this,” the court said.

“We have also made it clear to him (Kumar) that under no circumstances will this court tolerate any action which tantamounts to taking law into their hands like spreading garbage and preventing those people who are wanting to attend duty despite a strike,” the bench noted in its order.

Kumar told the court that he has not received his salary for the past three months, even as the EDMC counsel claimed that the enumerations have been given till January. Advocate Suman Chauhan, appearing for the unions, told the court that even if the sanitation workers have been paid, the supervisor and some others have not been paid their salaries and pension.

The strike by sanitation workers of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), which began on January 15 demanding the payments of salaries pending since December 2020, was called off on February 5, after the EDMC cleared all dues.

However, the EDMC on Thursday told the court that they have again received a notice for resumption of the strike. The matter would be now heard on April 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

AAP says people have rejected BJP for failure to govern the MCDs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the party has failed in governing the three municipal corporations (MCD) of the city and that is why people had not let them win on even a single seat in the recently concluded municipal bypolls in five wards
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

HC issues warrants against sanitation union office-bearers after they miss hearings

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against the secretary and president of one of the unions of sanitation workers for evading the proceedings of the court, despite several communications, on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) against the strike of sanitation workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi is second among five worst cities in terms of public transport availability

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
When it comes to public transport and mobility, Delhi has fared poorly on Ease of Living Index, 2020, the rankings of which were released by Union ministry of housing and urban affairs on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Two Afghani women held with $76,500 at Delhi airport

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Two Afghani women were arrested by the customs from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out $76,500 (about 55
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Boy watching earth mover at work dies after dug-up soil is accidentally dumped on him

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:54 PM IST
A 14-year-old boy died after being buried under a heap of mud dumped by an earthmover working at a drain construction site near his home in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Wednesday afternoon, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal fills the form to get the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of vaccination at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal fills the form to get the Covid-19 vaccine during the second phase of vaccination at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
delhi news

Delhi record over 200 new Covid-19 cases for third consecutive day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The total number of tests conducted in Delhi till date are 12,622,319. The city also has 585 containment zones till Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Animal feeders are hailing Delhi HC’s directive to an RWA, which entails allocating designate spots to feed strays. (Tribhuwan Sharma/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Animal feeders are hailing Delhi HC’s directive to an RWA, which entails allocating designate spots to feed strays. (Tribhuwan Sharma/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
delhi news

Delhi HC suggests special spots to feed strays: Spot on, say animal lovers

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:44 PM IST
In a recent judgement, Delhi HC directed one of the Vasant Kunj RWAs to designate spots in the residential colony, where one could feed strays animals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some walls in Rohini have got a makeover thanks to the efforts of youngsters volunteering for the NGO Vrikshit Foundation.
Some walls in Rohini have got a makeover thanks to the efforts of youngsters volunteering for the NGO Vrikshit Foundation.
delhi news

A clean act: Youngsters give a new lease of life to these Delhi walls

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Forty youngsters, as part of a city-based NGO, recently turned some dilapidated walls in Rohini into a colourful canvas, much to the delight of the residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The vaccine drive is currently open for health workers, frontline workers, people aged over 60 years and people aged between 45 and 59 years who have comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday(ANI Twitter)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday(ANI Twitter)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first dose of Covid vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The inoculation was done as part of the second phase of the vaccination drive in the country, that began on Monday, covering people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queue up to take foodgrains from a government PDS shop in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
People queue up to take foodgrains from a government PDS shop in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Digitised PDS: Now, automatic food vending machines to be set up

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:50 AM IST
The initiative is part of the food ministry’s programme to modernise the public distribution system, a chain of over 400,000 traditional fair price shops which serve as the endpoint for disbursal of cheap food to beneficiaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dismantled tent at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near Ghaziabad, on Wednesday, March 3. (Sakib Ali /HT photo)
A dismantled tent at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near Ghaziabad, on Wednesday, March 3. (Sakib Ali /HT photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain affected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Those travelling towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border and the Delhi Traffic Police advised them to take alternative routes which pass through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Air quality deteriorates, temperature set to rise

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:29 AM IST
India Meteorological Department scientists said that this deterioration in air quality was because of lowered wind speed and ventilation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the five seats that went to bypolls on February 28, AAP retained three seats that it had won in the 2017 municipal polls, and gained one from the BJP, while losing one to the Congress.(PTI)
Out of the five seats that went to bypolls on February 28, AAP retained three seats that it had won in the 2017 municipal polls, and gained one from the BJP, while losing one to the Congress.(PTI)
delhi news

Big boost for AAP in municipal bypolls; ruling BJP draws blank

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • In terms of overall vote share, the AAP got 46.1% of the total votes cast. The Congress and the BJP got 27.29% and 21.84% respectively, according to election commission data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In his 60s, Mr Hashim lives alone.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
In his 60s, Mr Hashim lives alone.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: The moong masoor ambassador

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:21 AM IST
  • To be sure, Mr Hashim admits he has good feelings for a few other dishes, too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP