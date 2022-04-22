HC seeks report on toilets for trans persons
The Delhi high court on Thursday asked the city government to file a status report on the creation of separate toilets for transgender persons in public places, including details of the number of such facilities created so far.
“Let a status report be filed by GNCTD, indicating what steps it has taken till date for creation of separate toilets for transgender persons. Number of toilets created so far should be disclosed. It should also be disclosed whether in new constructions in public spaces, separate toilets are being created for transgender persons. If not, we direct the GNCTD to look into this aspect without any delay,” said a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla.
The court was hearing a plea by Jasmine Kaur Chhabra, through advocate Rupinder Pal Singh, specifying the need to make separate toilets for transgender community and seeking directions to take necessary action in compliance with Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines dated October 15, 2017.
Additionally, directions have been sought for maintaining hygiene of such washrooms so that the rights of transgender community are protected in terms of a National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) judgment.
During the course of hearing, the Delhi government informed the court that its department of social welfare has already issued a notice on February 12, making provisions for separate toilets for the third gender. It was submitted that until such toilets are constructed, public toilets built for physically disabled persons may be used by transgender persons.
The petitioner’s counsel argued that the two years sought by the government to build separate toilets is too long.
However, the bench responded, “So they are taking steps, this can’t be raised overnight. They have said in the meantime toilets for disabled may be used. So it’s not that there is no toilet at all. As society is becoming more aware, more evolved to these things, you need to give time.”
The matter will be heard on July 29.
-
Mohali police book man for raping employer nearly 4 years after complaint
Nearly four years after a 38-year-old woman accused her 32-year-old employee of raping her in October 2018, the Mohali police have finally booked him. Mataur station house officer Naveen Pal Singh said the woman had lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police. Following this, an inquiry was initiated by Singh), but it took time to collect the evidence and record the statements.
-
GMADA readies layout plan for straightening deadly curve on Airport Road
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has readied the layout plan for straightening out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road. GMADA chief engineer Balwinder Singh said, “We have got the layout plan for the road from the district town planner and are waiting for the final nod from higher authorities before proceeding with it.”
-
AAP plea against mayoral polls filed with altered documents: Chandigarh DC tells HC
The Chandigarh deputy commissioner on Thursday claimed before the Punjab and Haryana high court that Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who have challenged elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation, filed the plea with “manipulated documents”. The DC's response came on a plea filed by AAP candidates, who lost the election to all three posts on January 8 and are seeking its quashing.
-
Wallet of bride’s brother stolen from engagement party at Chandigarh hotel
Engagement celebrations turned sour after the wallet of the bride's brother was stolen at a hotel in Sector 43 on Wednesday. According to police, the ring ceremony was underway when the bride's brother realised Naveen Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan's wallet was stolen. Police are scanning the hotel's CCTV cameras for clues about the thief, who has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Three booked for grabbing Zirakpur hotel, threatening to kill owner
The Zirakpur police have booked three men for grabbing the hotel of a debt-ridden businessman and threatening to kill The victim, Ishan Sharma. The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh and Paramjit Singh Saluja, both residents of Lajpat Nagar, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and Satnam Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh. The victim, Ishan Sharma, lives in Sector 7, Panchkula, and owns Hotel Almeida in Zirakpur.
