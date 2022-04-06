Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
- The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast.
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The heatwave spell is likely to intensify with the maximum temperature predicted to touch the 40-degree mark on Wednesday, it said.
The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast.
On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. It is likely to increase further during noon.
The city recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius on March 30, making it the highest of this season so far, according to the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city. This was the city’s second hottest March day after last year, when it touched 40.1°C on March 30, according to Met department data from 1951 to 2022.
The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees. The sudden and unseasonal dry spell has come at least a month before the schedule, leading to "severe" hot weather conditions.
According to the IMD, a "heatwave" is declared in plains, when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India. Delhi recorded nil rainfall in March -- for the first time since 2018. Usually, it gets 15.9 mm of rainfall in the month on average.
The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.
(With agency inputs)
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
